Photograph: Nurfoto/Getty Images

A Virgin Atlantic flight will take off from London Heathrow to New York on Tuesday, aboard a Boeing 787 that will carry no paying passengers but will carry a payload of scientists, aviation leaders, politicians and media, and will be fueled by a massive used cooking aircraft. It will be powered by K oil – or as it is now better known, sustainable aviation fuel (SAF).

The UK government and aviation industry hope the transatlantic voyage, funded by £1 million of taxpayers’ money, will demonstrate that green flying is possible and that its 2050 “jet zero” aspirations are about more than hot air.

However, is this journey – as the Transport Secretary, Mark Harper, who is preparing to take the plunge himself, claims – a watershed moment that is paving the way to change the future of flying? Or as others argue, a stunt that the airline industry would struggle to emulate – and worse, a stunt that reassures the public that they can fly without environmental damage?

Undoubtedly, the test flight shows that the dial has been turned on what is technically possible: the creation and use of a full tank of alternative fuel synthesized from captured carbon and recycled oil. According to the manufacturers, in a “lifecycle” analysis, the carbon footprint of flight is approximately 70% lower than that of conventional jet fuel.

A TotalEnergies tanker with sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) at the International Paris Airshow in Le Bourget, France. Photograph: Benoit Tessier/Reuters

The aviation industry now believes that SAF is the single largest tool for achieving net carbon emissions in the 2050 roadmap that still allows for substantial growth in flying.

This worries environmental campaigners, who are skeptical about the merits of the fuel and have expressed unease at the language used by the government about the flight.

Announcing £53m this month to finance nine UK projects to create SAF in a variety of ways, from burning waste to converting CO2 and green hydrogen, the Department for Transport described it as a “crime-killing” before 100% SAF takes off. Declared a “milestone” for “making free”. A flight of reality”

Even more exaggerated – and clearly false – according to Kat Hewitt, policy director of the Aviation Environment Federation (AEF), was the claim that passengers were now “one step closer to flying without CO2 emissions”.

Even the airline wouldn’t have dreamed of it: a Virgin Atlantic spokesperson confirmed on Tuesday that CO2 emissions from the back of the plane would be the same, although it claims “net” emissions – calculated by savings in recycled oil. It is done by carbon dioxide. Be reduced by 70%.

Hewitt said that the federation “was already beginning to feel uneasy about the claims being made for SAF, while official modeling had given it a much more minor role and leading scientists were expressing deep skepticism.”

A fuel truck fills an Emirates Airlines Boeing 777-300ER with SAF at Dubai Airport in January 2023. Photo: Rula Rouhana/Reuters

A major supply issue remains, he said, and the proposed waste-based fuel cannot be scaled up sustainably: “The hype risks overshadowing the challenge of decarbonizing aviation.”

Even the term SAF covering a range of very different alternative production processes is problematic; As AEF says: “The sustainability of alternative fuels needs to be assessed, not predicted.”

The consensus among campaigners is that only e-kerosene – made from green hydrogen, capturing carbon dioxide from the air, leading to direct and definitive rather than hypothetical reductions in CO2 – looks like a truly sustainable fuel of the future.

However, despite the growth and technological advances in wind and solar power, aviation will need to claim huge amounts of renewable energy to create such fuels. At the time, Matt Finch, UK policy manager for Transport and Environment, a clean transport campaign group, said: “The question is not whether we can make it, but should we – what is the best use of renewable electricity? “

The aviation industry argues that this is a unique case – while cars, homes and power stations can decarbonize, the options for long-range commercial aircraft, at least for the next few decades, are either jet fuel or built on the ground. Will stay.

The complaints Harper is now hearing forcefully from airlines are not SAF’s skepticism, but SAF’s appetite – and the need for the UK to rapidly scale up production to meet demand, as well as subsidize and use green fuels. Calls for making it mandatory.

While the Transport Secretary told an airline conference last week that five SAF production plants would be running by 2025 “to build the UK’s SAF base”, industry leaders said action was slow. Sean Doyle, chief executive of British Airways, whose planned waste-to-fuel plant has been under discussion for a decade, said: “We are really struggling to get the ball going and build the plant. Perhaps we need to look at what other jurisdictions and governments are doing, moving ahead of us in this regard.

Oriel Petrie, head of public affairs at Airbus UK, said there was “disappointment” at the pace of change, adding: “The ambition of five sites producing SAF in the UK by 2025 seems quite challenging – perhaps we don’t do that. “The foundations are in place to get the job done.”

The questions raised by the SAF remain the same as the contrails in the picture. Some question the energy lost in the conversion, saying it may be more efficient to continue using kerosene and capture other CO2 than making SAF. Photograph: Eurostyle Graphics/ Alamy

Nor will this Parliament now introduce the promised “revenue certainty mechanism”, designed to encourage investment and production in SAF, which is now several times more expensive than normal jet fuel. Legislation over Heathrow Airport was also urged last week before “it is too late for the UK to benefit from the jobs, growth and energy security it brings”.

Not everyone in the aviation world agrees: Emirates chairman Tim Clark has been a key dissenter, questioning whether there will ever be enough feedstock such as waste cooking oil to convert to SAF. Furthermore, they argue, investing in alternative “drop-in fuels” – i.e. those that can power existing jet engines – risks losing focus from creating new generations of more efficient aircraft, or potential future technologies.

Meanwhile, as Virgin’s mix of recycled European cooking oil and American corn waste burns into the sky, the ideological questions raised by the SAF remain like contraptions. Clean energy expert Michael Liebrich questioned the energy lost in the conversion, saying that continuing to use kerosene and capturing other CO2 would certainly be more efficient than making SAF: “It would cost less and produce less CO2 overall.” Will happen. If you don’t care about eventually burning it off the back of the airplane, I don’t think it’s functionally any different.

