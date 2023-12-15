Could blockchain be a key factor for trustworthy AI?

Marlene Ronstadt is the co-founder of play by earA Web3 consultancy company.

In our daily lives, we interact with AI more than we realize – from personalized shopping recommendations to virtual assistants on our phones and of course the rise of big language models like ChatGPT. Although these technologies promise convenience, how often do we stop and ask whether we can trust the algorithms behind them? Blockchain, often seen as a symbol of trust in the digital sphere, is now emerging as a potential solution.

The AI ​​field is notorious for being closed-source, meaning that machine learning models are not open to the public eye. Users have to trust that the models actually do what they promise. There are no guarantees or transparency about how models work, how many parameters they actually have, or whether they even run when we send a query to ChatGPT.

Problem of trust in AI

This sounds like a familiar Web 2.0 story. Haven’t we been criticizing social media platforms for keeping their news feed algorithms closed source for years?

Recently, Elon Musk stepped up, and after acquiring Twitter, open-sourced the algorithm which is now called the X algorithm. Under this GitHub repository, one can observe the news feed algorithm, which reportedly provides an endless flow of fresh content to our X timeline. But does this happen?

How can we prove that the open-sourced algorithm on GitHub is the one that provides us with content?

When applying this story to ML models, we face a similar dilemma. Even if OpenAI lived up to its name and made its models open source, we would have no way to prove that the models were being run at our request. GPT-4 may also become open source, but when queried via the chat.openwebsite, it may still be a different model providing our results.

This raises a question: why would we want to authenticate which algorithm has been implemented, or know which model we have queried? The answer lies in fairness and transparency. While there is much discussion about AI bias, by me and others, the primary concern here is transparency in determining which algorithm or model is in actual use.

Blockchain’s promise for transparency

And this is where blockchain can prove useful. Using blockchain, we can create cryptographic proof of a model’s inference. Inference essentially means interrogating a model. With so-called zero-knowledge proofs, we can confirm that a model has been predicted, how the model was induced and which model was queried.

Zero-knowledge proofs (ZKPs) are a cryptographic mechanism through which we can succinctly demonstrate that a particular task has been accomplished, without revealing specific details about how it was done. For example, we can prove that f(x,y) , 0 Without disclosing the calculations used in this proof. Imagine a math problem that is so complex that it will take a long time to solve; This is where we come into the realm of ZKPs. Increase the complexity further and you arrive at zkML – proving that a specific machine-learning model has been executed without disclosing the computation.

ZkML serves as a validation mechanism. Instead of relying on the power of a lawyer, it uses the power of mathematics.

Blockchain Breakthroughs and ZKPs

Most notably, ZKPs have been adopted in the blockchain sector as a scaling solution for platforms such as Ethereum. A ZKP can be validated in milliseconds, even though the calculations it makes may take longer. As a result, they serve as an ideal tool for squeezing more computational power between blocks. This is true whether it’s for transactions, as seen with zkSync, or for computational power, as with Risk Zero.

Due to these successes in recent years, we are now in a position to apply ZKPs to ML inference. Notable projects at the intersection of zero-knowledge proofs and machine learning include the Ethereum Foundation’s Privacy and Scaling Exploration, Ritual, and Zakunduit. The trio have successfully executed machine learning models on-chain, and produced proofs of a model’s inference.

There is just one issue. The cost of doing ZkML is incredibly high. We’re talking five figures to prove that the Twitter algorithm has been run once. Imagine dropping the amount of money that would get you a Tesla every time you refresh your timeline.

Certainly it will become cheaper over time, but we are not there yet.

Cost Challenge and Optimistic Solutions

However, in the meantime, there may be a different viewpoint. An optimist. Given the blockchain scaling scenario, so-called optimistic rollups have proven themselves as a cost-effective alternative to zkRollups. Layer-2 solutions like Optimism and Arbitrum have popularized an approach where evidence is only generated if a transaction is challenged.

If we apply this concept to machine learning we would arrive at OPML where proofs are created only when the results are being challenged. In such a scenario, the computational effort to verify each guess can be significantly reduced. This proposed approach is likely to benefit applications where intermittent verification is sufficient, thereby striking a balance between efficiency and security.

As we merge the capabilities of blockchain with the intricacies of AI, we hope to pave the way to a future where the trustworthiness and proper use of algorithms is not only assumed but certified through robust verification processes. Is. This fusion not only drives technological innovation, but can also create a deeper sense of trust and transparency for users interacting with these systems in their everyday lives.

