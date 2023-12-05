Could Bitcoin dominance rejection spur altcoin rally?

In addition to its price hitting a 19-month high, Bitcoin dominance also surged locally, reaching 54%. However, a slight drop in the metric and a potential BTC correction could be good news for altcoins.

On December 4, crypto trader Jacob Canfield commented on the possibility of a decline in dominance and an altcoin move.

“I am liking this Bitcoin dominance 4-hour rejection at prior resistance. “This could mean big altcoin moves could be in store for a few days.”

BTC prices are up nearly 14% over the past week, but altcoins haven’t really followed suit.

I am liking this Bitcoin dominance 4 hour rejection at prior resistance. This could mean that major altcoins will have a run for a few days. Play strong movers on pull backs with shorter time limits. If you read my tweets this morning, many of them received a strong response… pic.twitter.com/J3taCVsq3z – Jacob Canfield (@JacobCanfield) 5 December 2023

There’s still early time for altcoins

Another chart that many analysts have been sharing is total market capitalization minus BTC. It shows all other crypto assets, including stablecoins, and it resides in the accumulation area.

Trader and investor “alize” shared this chart, noting that it was approaching resistance and on the verge of a breakout.

You haven’t seen anything yet… if it breaks any further… then the real fun begins Altcoins pic.twitter.com/26O5GO4dWX – Eliz (@eliz883) 4 December 2023

On December 4, analysts “Income Sharks” commented on the same chart:

“It won’t be that sad to miss out on a 9% gain on Bitcoin when some alts and microcaps make 900% moves.”

Furthermore, many high-cap altcoins are still well below their peaks. Ripple, Cardano, Dogecoin, Avalanche and Polkadot are all down more than 80% from their all-time highs. Solana, Chainlink, and Polygon are still down more than 70% despite recent gains.

Bitcoiner Jimmy Song compared altcoin prices to the last time BTC was above $40,000, which was in May 2022.

Most of them were much higher than today’s levels, but the bear market was intensifying at the time, and this was just before the Terra/Luna collapse, so it wasn’t the best for comparison.

See what BTC looked like the last time it topped $40k. There is no reason to move into Altcoins. pic.twitter.com/WSvu3PKgmp – Jimmy Song (송재준) (@jimmysong) 5 December 2023

crypto market outlook

The crypto market remained flat today, with total capitalization standing at $1.61 trillion. Bitcoin has reached the resistance level and was trading at $41,709 at the time of writing.

However, almost all major altcoins were again in the red with losses of 2-4%. Solana, Chainlink, Polygon and Thorchain suffered big losses.

Bitcoin smart contract protocol Stacks (STX) was bucking the trend, rising 33% on the day.

