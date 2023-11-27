Could Biden’s clean energy campaign be a victim of its success?

Dalton, Ga., was once known as the carpet capital of the country. Economic diversification means branching out from wall-to-wall hardwood floors. Now, at Qcells, a solar panel company, robots patrol several acres of shop floor, where delicate solar cells are packaged, laminated and packed into sophisticated panels – at peak production per day. About 30,000 – in a highly automated production line.

The company built a huge factory in Georgia – one of the most important states in the 2024 presidential election – and another factory is in the works. Underwritten by President Biden’s signature clean energy initiative, the Inflation Reduction Act, both plants will employ thousands of people.

“Coming here, you feel like this is the future,” said Wayne Locke, 32, a Qcells quality engineer, as he walked the production line. You are moving forward and keeping pace with the world.”

But instead of boasting, Quesnel officials are raising concerns. The Biden Clean Energy Initiative is bringing plants like them online at a rapid pace. And the rate of production – at home and abroad – has created the possibility of a saturated market that threatens to drive down the price of solar panels as supply exceeds demand.

Mr. Biden’s political advantage in the clean energy economy could turn into a terrible liability, bordering on a nightmare: Shutdowns and canceled construction plans are underway across the country, including in key 2024 states like Georgia, Arizona and Colorado.

“We should be very concerned,” said Mike Carr, executive director of the Solar Energy Manufacturers for America Coalition, a trade association. “We are very concerned.”

Even Biden administration officials described the conditions when the clean energy law passed last year as “much better” than they are now.

The 2011 bankruptcy of another solar venture, Solyndra, which cost federal taxpayers hundreds of millions, troubled the Obama administration the last time a Democratic president tried to promote clean energy to address climate change. Did. Republicans turned it into a scandal, and even solar industry supporters said it was a black eye politically for former President Barack Obama and economically for solar energy.

Biden administration officials are pained to note that this time, the tax incentives in the Inflation Reduction Act are intended to attract private investors and the cost of the incentives is passed on to the government only when solar panels are sold and installed.

Much of Mr. Biden’s capital rests on the solar boom: jobs with political appeal, clean energy development that could attract climate-conscious young voters who are angry with the president on other issues and a general sense that Biden would love the White House. A transformative force, not a strong caretaker government.

At first glance, Qcelles’ operation appears to be a continued success. In the center of the House district of Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, a Republican who has spent more time calling for Mr. Biden’s impeachment than supporting his clean energy program, Qcells, a subsidiary of South Korean conglomerate Hanwha, is investing $208 million. And the production of solar panels more than doubled.

The 800 workers who made panels in Dalton before Mr. Biden’s law have been boosted by another thousand since the law’s passage. The $2.3 billion plant in Cartersville, three times the size of Dalton and on 175 acres of Georgia’s red soil, will begin coming on line in January, making not only finished panels but also panel components — ingots, polysilicon wafers. and solar cells – now made almost entirely in East Asia.

The Redeemer plant in Cartersville, already a massive 2.4 million square feet total, will be the largest solar manufacturing operation in the country, and once both plants are fully on line, Quesnel will be able to produce 45,000 solar panels a day in Georgia. will produce.

“This wouldn’t have happened without the IRA,” Quesnel spokeswoman Marta Stoepker said, referring to the Inflation Reduction Act.

The legislation provides additional tax credits for developers installing American-made solar panels, subsidizing renewable energy such as solar and wind, as well as additional incentives for the use of American-made components, such as highly Pure Silicon which is another Qcells affiliate. Refining in Washington state and wrapping the wafers, cells and panels that the company will make in Cartersville. Qcells earns a $41.30 tax credit for each 590-watt panel made in Georgia.

But a dark cloud is looming over the rapid expansion of the solar industry and its origin is from China. Wood Mackenzie, an independent energy research firm, recently wrote that China has invested $130 billion to maintain its control over solar panel components, creating enough capacity to meet annual global demand through 2032. It has been done, the production cost is 65 percent cheaper. It is in the United States.

At one time, solar energy analysts thought that if a watt of electricity could be generated for $1 the industry could compete with natural gas. The global price has fallen 37 percent since January to 14 cents per watt. US prices are at 30 cents, but that is still remarkably low due to trade barriers.

Not everyone finds this problematic. Maxion Solar Technologies in Colorado and New Mexico and Norcross, Ga. Companies like Suniva in the U.S., which are focused on final assembly and deployment of solar panels, are happy to buy cheap components from Asia and don’t want any big rush in this direction. Protectionism. JA Solar, a Chinese company, is building a solar plant in Phoenix, creating more than 600 jobs without warning to Beijing.

Others in the solar industry want help quickly. He has called for toughening trade penalties on Southeast Asian factories that are nominally free from Chinese influence but are in reality merely finalizing Chinese-made components, and even the very best silicon used is US-made components. Are adding tax preferences for. In solar cells.

S&P Global Market Intelligence said this month that the United States imported record numbers of foreign-made solar panels in July, August and September, up 55 percent from a year earlier and 30 percent more than the previous record three months earlier. The percentage is higher.

The demand for security is getting bipartisan support in Congress. Senators Sherrod Brown, Democrat of Ohio, and Republican Todd Young of Indiana have new legislation to counter China’s efforts to curb trade enforcement through tariffs. Senator Jon Ossoff, Democrat of Georgia and author of the solar provisions in the Inflation Reduction Act, is also expressing his concerns.

“The United States must stop this flood of cheap Chinese imports from once again decimating domestic manufacturing,” Senator Ossoff said. “This is a national security issue.”

Officially, the Solar Energy Industries Association’s outlook is positive. The trade association says that by 2030, Mr. Biden’s legislation would have expanded the solar manufacturing workforce to 115,000 Americans, and to more than 507,000 if transportation, installation and other industries are included. Solar energy generation and storage should represent 30 percent of total domestic electricity generation by 2030.

But Wood Mackenzie sees trouble. “Excessive supply and intense competition will characterize the solar supply chain going forward, and is already driving the cancellation of some expansion plans,” the firm wrote this month.

And while residential consumer demand has been strong, the largest consumers – solar farm developers associated with electric utilities – have faced constraints in acquiring transmission lines, transformers and land at a time of rising interest rates.

Whether solar panels and their components are made in the United States or China, their deployment in the country’s energy grid is fulfilling a central promise of Mr. Biden: addressing climate change. Renewable energy sources such as wind and solar power now account for 80 percent of new electricity generation capacity. Greenhouse gas emissions are declining even as the US economy and population grow.

The Treasury Department believes that, for the time being, it has found the appropriate regulatory balance between promoting American-made solar products and facilitating the deployment of cheap, clean solar energy.

But Mr Biden’s re-election may depend more on rallying around economic progress than convincing voters to care about his climate successes. Administration officials said more data would be needed over the next few months to determine whether the Inflation Reduction Act-driven overcapacity requires a policy response, but they did not rule out new trade protections any time soon.

Mr. Carr of the Solar Energy Association says Republicans are eager to repeal the tax incentives in the Inflation Cut Act, which would strangle the industry. If they can successfully argue that those incentives are primarily helping China, a repeal effort could succeed, which would harm domestic manufacturers and efforts to combat climate change.

“It’s a real crisis point, and I think it’s a real political problem.”

