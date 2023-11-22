Could Beyond Meat stock bounce back after plunging 46% this year?
At the current price of about $7 per share, after a decline of approximately 46% this year, we believe beyond the meat store (NASDAQ
BYND stock has suffered a sharp 95% decline from the $125 level in early January 2021 to now around $7, compared to a roughly 20% rise for the S&P 500 over this nearly 3-year period. Notably, BYND stock has underperformed the broader market each of the last three years. Returns for the stock were -48% in 2021, -81% in 2022, and -46% in 2023. In comparison, returns for the S&P 500 have been 27% in 2021, -19% in 2022, and 19% in 2023. – it shows that BYND Underperformed S&P In 2021, 2022 and 2023. In fact, Consistently beating the S&P 500 Individual stocks have had it tough in recent years – in good times and bad; To giants of the consumer staples sector including WMT, PG, and COST, and even to megacap stars GOOG, TSLA, and MSFT. In contrast, the Trefis High Quality Portfolio is a collection of 30 stocks. Outperformed the S&P 500 every year At the same time. Why so? As a group, HQ Portfolio stocks provided better returns with less risk than the benchmark index; Clearly less of a roller-coaster ride in HQ portfolio performance metrics. Given the current uncertain macroeconomic environment with high oil prices and high interest rates, BYND may face a similar situation as it did in 2021, 2022, and 2023. S&P’s performance is poor Over the next 12 months – or will it see an improvement?
Beyond Meat’s gross margin turned negative in 2022 compared to positive gross margins of 25% in 2021 and 30% in 2020. In fact, the company’s gross margin was still in the red with Q3 margin at -9.6%, but still better than year over year. -First level. Q3 2022 gross margin stood at -18%. Lower manufacturing costs, lower material costs, lower depreciation and lower inventory reserves per pound helped this improvement. That said, the company has a heavy focus on marketing and promotional activities, which doesn’t bode well for its margins. In the third quarter of 2023, the company’s revenue of $75 million was down nearly 9% year-over-year (y-o-y), driven by an 11.6% decline in net revenue per pound of products sold. Partially offset by a 3.5% increase in volume. Additionally, the company’s adjusted EBITDA came in at a loss of $57.5 million, compared to a loss of $73.8 million in the year-ago period.
we anticipate beyond meat revenues To be $367 million for fiscal year 2023, down 13% year-over-year. We now estimate earnings per share of $6.12. Given the change in our revenue and RPS forecast, we have revised our beyond meat evaluation $7 per share based on $5.76 expected RPS for FY2023 and 1.2x P/S multiple – about 5% above current market price. That said, the company’s stock appears to be priced fairly at the current price. Beyond Meat expects net revenues to be between $330 million and $340 million in fiscal 2023, representing a decline of approximately 21% to 19% compared to 2022. The company expects operating expenses to be approximately $245 million or less, before one-time severance costs and potential savings associated with the company’s recent downsizing.
