Could Beyond Meat stock bounce back after plunging 46% this year?

Packages of Beyond Meat brand plant-based jerky in Lafayette, California, December, 2022. Photo , [+] Courtesy Sftm. (Photo by Gado/Getty Images) Gado via Getty Images

At the current price of about $7 per share, after a decline of approximately 46% this year, we believe beyond the meat store (NASDAQ

NDAQ

:BYND), is a plant-based meat alternative – at a reasonable price. BYND stock has fallen from about $12 to $7 year-to-date, largely underperforming the broader indices, with the S&P up about 18% over the same period. The company has been facing challenging revenues and a significant cash crunch for the last two years. The company’s stock has declined due to a combination of inflation, pandemic-related demand changes and increased competition. Beyond Meat’s stock remains under pressure as revenues continue to decline and solvency concerns remain. Compared to its competitors, BYND has yet to make a full-year profit. While we acknowledge that it is not a surprise for Beyond Meat to be unprofitable as it is a fairly young company (IPO in May 2019), still in its investment phase, the weak financial condition over the last few quarters has made investors wary. Has thrown into doubt about its development. , There are several headwinds that could keep pressure on BYND stock going forward. In the US, the company’s deliveries have been maxed out, while inventory levels remain high. Additionally, the company is dealing with low utilization of plants, low revenue per pound and the expiration of co-manufacturing agreements. The company also has a substantial amount of debt in its capital structure, which could become a meaningful risk factor in the current high-interest rate environment. BYND has $1.1 billion of debt on its balance sheet and $232.8 million of constrained cash flow (down from $310 million at year-end 2022).

BYND stock has suffered a sharp 95% decline from the $125 level in early January 2021 to now around $7, compared to a roughly 20% rise for the S&P 500 over this nearly 3-year period. Notably, BYND stock has underperformed the broader market each of the last three years. Returns for the stock were -48% in 2021, -81% in 2022, and -46% in 2023. In comparison, returns for the S&P 500 have been 27% in 2021, -19% in 2022, and 19% in 2023. – it shows that BYND Underperformed S&P In 2021, 2022 and 2023. In fact, Consistently beating the S&P 500 Individual stocks have had it tough in recent years – in good times and bad; To giants of the consumer staples sector including WMT, PG, and COST, and even to megacap stars GOOG, TSLA, and MSFT. In contrast, the Trefis High Quality Portfolio is a collection of 30 stocks. Outperformed the S&P 500 every year At the same time. Why so? As a group, HQ Portfolio stocks provided better returns with less risk than the benchmark index; Clearly less of a roller-coaster ride in HQ portfolio performance metrics. Given the current uncertain macroeconomic environment with high oil prices and high interest rates, BYND may face a similar situation as it did in 2021, 2022, and 2023. S&P’s performance is poor Over the next 12 months – or will it see an improvement?

Beyond Meat’s gross margin turned negative in 2022 compared to positive gross margins of 25% in 2021 and 30% in 2020. In fact, the company’s gross margin was still in the red with Q3 margin at -9.6%, but still better than year over year. -First level. Q3 2022 gross margin stood at -18%. Lower manufacturing costs, lower material costs, lower depreciation and lower inventory reserves per pound helped this improvement. That said, the company has a heavy focus on marketing and promotional activities, which doesn’t bode well for its margins. In the third quarter of 2023, the company’s revenue of $75 million was down nearly 9% year-over-year (y-o-y), driven by an 11.6% decline in net revenue per pound of products sold. Partially offset by a 3.5% increase in volume. Additionally, the company’s adjusted EBITDA came in at a loss of $57.5 million, compared to a loss of $73.8 million in the year-ago period.

we anticipate beyond meat revenues To be $367 million for fiscal year 2023, down 13% year-over-year. We now estimate earnings per share of $6.12. Given the change in our revenue and RPS forecast, we have revised our beyond meat evaluation $7 per share based on $5.76 expected RPS for FY2023 and 1.2x P/S multiple – about 5% above current market price. That said, the company’s stock appears to be priced fairly at the current price. Beyond Meat expects net revenues to be between $330 million and $340 million in fiscal 2023, representing a decline of approximately 21% to 19% compared to 2022. The company expects operating expenses to be approximately $245 million or less, before one-time severance costs and potential savings associated with the company’s recent downsizing.

It’s helpful to see how its counterparts fare. see how beyond meat companions Fares matter on metrics. You’ll find other valuable comparisons for companies in different industries on Peer Comparisons.

BYND returns compared to the Trefis Reinforced Portfolio trefis

invest with trefis Market Beating Portfolio

see all trefis price estimate