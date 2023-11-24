Could Amazon Stock (NASDAQ:AMZN) Reach Record Highs in 2024?

Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) has created massive wealth for long-term investors. Shares of the big tech company have increased by a whopping 5,200% in the last two decades. Despite strong market gains, AMZN stock is down 23% from all-time highs due to economic headwinds. But as inflation comes under control, interest rates are also likely to drop, acting as a tailwind for Amazon. For AMZN to recapture its all-time high, it would need to gain 30%, which is not out of reach.

I am extremely bullish on Amazon stock because of its leadership position in several growth markets, its growing bottom line, and its reasonable valuation.

How did Amazon perform in Q3 2023?

Amazon is a well-diversified technology company. It is the world’s largest e-commerce platform and a major player in areas such as public cloud, online streaming, and digital advertising. In Q3 2023, Amazon reported revenue of $143.1 billion and adjusted earnings of $9.9 billion or $0.94 per share. By comparison, Wall Street had forecast revenue of $141.6 billion and earnings of $0.58 per share.

While sales rose 13%, its adjusted earnings more than tripled from $0.28 per share in the year-ago period.

Over the past three decades, Amazon has often sacrificed its profit margins for top-line growth. But as its sales growth has slowed due to a combination of its sheer size and challenging macro environment, it has focused on improving profit margins.

Amazon’s cost-saving efforts in the third quarter allowed it to post record operating profit in the September quarter. However, its operating margin of 7.8% was still lower than Q1 2021’s margin of 8.2%.

Amazon’s profit margins should continue to improve

Over the past few years, Amazon has invested heavily in improving supply chain efficiency and supporting demand for Amazon Web Services. Back in 2019, Amazon revealed that it would slash shipping times for Prime customers to just one day, which meant it would have to aggressively expand its fulfillment network capacity.

Soon after, the COVID-19 pandemic forced enterprises globally to create remote work environments, increasing demand for Amazon Web Services. Amazon’s capital spending increased from $13.4 billion in 2018 to $63 billion in 2022. Over the past three quarters, its capital spending has shrunk to $38.1 billion as the company aims to increase its profit margins.

Additionally, over the past 15 months, Amazon reduced its headcount, regionalized fulfillment center operations and optimized its cost base.

Amazon leads in many growth markets

Amazon is the undisputed leader in the e-commerce segment, and the ongoing holiday season will be a major driver of sales in the fourth quarter of 2023. Tech giant Amazon also leads the public cloud infrastructure market with Web Services. Sales in this segment grew 12% in the third quarter and is Amazon’s most profitable business, with an operating margin of 30%.

Amazon also operates the third-largest digital advertising platform globally, behind Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGLE,NASDAQ:GOOG) and meta platform (NASDAQ: META, More than four billion potential customers visited amazon.com last month, and the high purchase intent of these visitors is driving enterprise advertising budgets away from Meta and Alphabet.

Amazon’s advertising revenue rose 26% to $12.1 billion in the third quarter, outpacing its other big tech peers in the process.

According to analysts, is AMZN stock worth buying?

Amazon is projected to boost its bottom line from a loss of $0.27 per share in 2022 to adjusted earnings of $3.44 per share in 2024. Therefore, at a price of 42.6x forward earnings, I believe AMZN stock is not too expensive given its growth forecasts. Each of the 41 analysts covering AMZN stock have recommended it as a Buy, giving it a Strong Buy consensus rating. The average AMZN stock price target is $175.51, which is 19.6% above current prices.

Bottom-line

It’s possible for Amazon to achieve a gain of 30% in 2024, especially if market sentiment improves. The tech stock is already up 71% year-to-date and is one of the top performers on the S&P 500. Its leadership position, stellar growth rates and rising margins make it an attractive bet even at a trillion-dollar valuation.

Source: finance.yahoo.com