Could Alphabet's Gemini overtake Google in the AI ​​tech race?

Google Parents alphabet inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) experienced a significant increase in market value, adding $87 billion in a single day, following the performance of its Gemini large language model.

This AI model, compared to OpenAI’s ChatGPT, highlights the importance of a strong AI strategy for investor confidence.

To maintain these gains, Alphabet will need to demonstrate how its AI expertise will translate into sales growth, Bloomberg reports.

Gene Munster, managing partner of Deepwater Asset Management, emphasized the important role of AI in Alphabet’s business model, particularly in increasing Google’s use and protecting its search business.

However, Alphabet has faced challenges throughout the year, as well as concerns about lagging Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) in the AI ​​race.

Microsoft has been actively integrating OpenAI’s ChatGPT into its products, contributing to Azure’s growth, while Google Cloud’s results have been less impressive.

Despite these challenges, the recent performance of Alphabet’s Gemini Pro for businesses, allowing the development of applications using AI models, has reassured some that the company remains a major player in AI.

This development has led to a change in investor sentiment, recognizing Alphabet’s long-term investments in AI and extensive data resources.

While Microsoft’s revenue will grow slightly faster than Alphabet’s in the coming years, Alphabet’s stock trades at a lower earnings multiple, indicating growth potential.

Chris Mack, global equity portfolio manager, says Microsoft currently has the edge due to better communication and product execution.

Still, Alphabet’s focus on AI with the Gemini launch signals its commitment to maintaining a competitive position in the technology sector.

Price Actions: GOOG shares were trading 0.11% lower at $133.80 at last check Thursday.

