Could ADUs be the solution to rising home prices?

With rising mortgage rates and home prices eliminating affordable options for homebuyers, accessory dwelling units – or ADUs – have become increasingly popular among residents of states facing a prolonged housing crisis, such as California. .

Studio Shed co-founder and president Mike Koenig sits down with Yahoo Finance’s Rachel Akufo to talk about new state policies allowing ADU installments next to a primary residence.

“Now, as the weeks and months go on, it’s becoming easier, as municipalities move up to the state level, to effectively get an ADU in your backyard,” says Koenig, referencing California’s AB 1033 bill. But that ties in with better zoning policies.”

Rachel Akufo: An accessory dwelling unit, or ADU, is an independent living quarters that is built in the same manner as an existing residence. They can be attached as a dwelling over a garage or completely detached from the main house. Now, while some people build them to house additional family members, they can also be rented out for extra income and add much-needed housing in areas lacking affordable options.

Now, states are opening up new possibilities for spaces. With new policies in California, an ADU can now legally be converted and sold as a condo. And when underwriting mortgages, lenders can now calculate a portion of the projected rental income from ADUs.

Mike Koenig is co-founder and president of Studio Shed, a leading manufacturer of accessory dwelling units and backyard structures. Thanks for joining me this morning. Therefore, give us the rights of the land here. With these new policies opening up, what are some of the investments and opportunities that come with this expansion?

Mike Koenig: Yeah, I think that – well, first of all, I believe there are a lot of investments to be made in terms of adding income to your existing assets. And, let’s say, what real estate investors are seeing — I think as the environment becomes a little bit more, let’s say, risky or it becomes a little bit harder to get capital with the rates, you see effective In a way, you can take, say, an apartment building and spread it out to multiple houses.

Rachel Akufo: So then for people who are wondering if they build their ADU in their backyard as a separate unit, how is that going to work when they’re trying to sell their property? Do they have to sell the ADU along with the main residence or how is this handled?

Mike Koenig: Yeah, well, California just passed Bill 1033 and Seattle has already been doing that, I believe, for a few years. And that’s effectively, you’re parceling out that piece of real estate, so you can only sell the ADU or the house. And it gets multi-zoned like a condo.

Rachel Akuffo: So I mean for people who are wondering about the rules, obviously, they vary from state to state. We’ve seen California leading the way here. What are the main questions you have about the rules for people who are interested in building an ADU in their backyard or on top of their home?

Mike Koenig: Yeah, so some common questions are one, can I put an ADU in my backyard and two, well, how big can I go? Our products range from studio-style ADUs to two-bedroom, two-bathroom condos. So the first is whether you can build an ADU in your backyard, and the second, of course, is what size they should be.

Now, as the weeks and months go by, it’s becoming easier, as municipalities add better zoning policies at the state level to effectively get an ADU in your backyard. This has historically not been easy. I think with the new FHA policy on financing, it obviously opens up access to a much broader level because you can qualify your income for underwriting. And certainly, with California Bill 1033, I think other states will follow suit, like, Seattle or Washington have already done.

So I think the challenge really remains at the municipal level and the speed at which municipalities are able to expedite permits. This is actually the longest stage of the entire cycle, even if you’re a studio shed like us. I mean, ours is fast because we have pre-engineered buildings, plant sets and all that stuff.

But there is a difference between the number of ADU units each municipality aims for. For example, Denver wants to do 20,000 in the next, I believe it will take 10 years. But there is so much lag at the municipal level, so I think this is the next opportunity for cities to act.

Rachel Akufo: So Mike, with that in mind, how do you think adding ADUs to the mix will help solve the affordability issue and the inventory issue that we’re currently seeing in the housing market?

Mike Koenig: I think, you know, it’s never been one thing, right? So I believe a lot of changes need to be made. And again, I think speed is important. So I think you’re seeing more prefab or hybrid prefab, 3D module solutions coming out. And ADUs are a great way to offset the high price of real estate and quickly add more doors or beds if you want.

Rachel Akufo: Well, I appreciate you taking the time to tell us all about these interesting developments that we’re seeing here, especially as people are looking for some additional sources of income as well. Mike Koenig, co-founder and president of Studio Shed, thanks for taking the time today.

Mike Koenig: Thanks so much, Rachel.

