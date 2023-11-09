Could a spot bitcoin ETF propel Hong Kong to the crypto throne?

in this issue

The decision has come. Sam Bankman-Fried, the founder and former CEO of failed cryptocurrency exchange FTX, has been charged by US government prosecutors in what has been described as one of the largest financial fraud cases in history.

As Bankman-Fried awaits a potentially decades-long sentence for her role in the collapse of FTX – a truly devastating implosion that contributed massively to the digital asset market’s difficulties over the past year – the industry is now looking ahead. .

And when it comes to the digital economy, arguably, nowhere is more visionary than Hong Kong.

The special administrative region was in the news again this week as Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) chief Julia Leung gave her first international media interview since taking over in January. Leung said the regulator is happy to try any innovative digital asset proposals that “promote efficiency and customer experience.”

Notably, the desire to engage with digital assets includes the much-publicized spot Bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF). The financial instrument – ​​which allows investors to trade Bitcoin on a traditional exchange at any time throughout the day – is expected to bring much-needed institutional liquidity to the industry.

This is especially true in the US, where spot Bitcoin ETFs from companies like investment giant BlackRock are reportedly on the way. US Spot Bitcoin ETF talk recently sent the Bitcoin price above US$35,000, sparking fresh enthusiasm across the broader crypto market.

But Leung also advised caution. He added the caveat to his comments about spot bitcoin ETFs that the regulator will only consider products that meet the jurisdiction’s strict requirements on client protection.

Amid all the talk over a lavish penthouse lifestyle for FTX executives in the Bahamas – where Bankman-Fried has also been known to mingle with local officials – it’s easy to forget that the exchange started life in Hong Kong. Furthermore, the city has also recently gone through its own massive crypto scam, which saw clients of the JPEX exchange lose over US$200 million in investments.

Especially as Beijing continues to crack down on crypto in the Chinese mainland, Leung is right to advise caution. Hong Kong is seen as a so-called “sandbox” for crypto innovation, a region where experiments – regulatory and otherwise – can be conducted somewhat isolated from the broader Chinese market.

If the relationship between innovation and effective regulation works as planned, Hong Kong has every chance of achieving what is now a key objective for the region – becoming a global hub for the digital asset industry and a cutting-edge financial hub. Restoring its international reputation as ,

1. Bitcoin ETF: Hong Kong has entered the chat

The Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) is considering approving ETFs that invest directly in cryptocurrencies, along with regulations to mitigate the new risks.

Two Bitcoin futures ETFs and one Ethereum futures fund have already been approved by the SFC, signaling cautious progress in institutionally accessible crypto-based financial products.

According to Bloomberg, SFC Chief Executive Julia Leung stressed the need for a “comprehensive regulatory framework” following a significant fraud case involving Hong Kong exchange JPEX, in which HK$1.6 billion (US$204 million) in client funds was misappropriated. .

The SFC is refining its cryptocurrency regulations and developing new rules for stablecoins and asset tokenization, while the Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) is assisting banks in handling tokenized assets.

In the US, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has been wary of approving Bitcoin ETFs, citing potential market manipulation and the need for secure handling of client assets.

BlackRock and Fidelity Investments are among several major investment giants that have applied to set up a spot Bitcoin ETF in the US, with Grayscale Investments looking to convert its Bitcoin Trust into a spot ETF.

Forkast.insights | What does it mean?

Regardless of location, spot Bitcoin ETFs continue to be the news of the week. The crypto industry sees the arrival of this financial instrument in the US as the silver bullet needed to steady the listing ship of the crypto market, which has lost almost US$2 trillion over the past 18 months following the collapse of FTX, And many other digital ones too. Asset firms.

But spot Bitcoin ETFs already exist in Europe, where they have received less of a response. Bitcoin futures ETFs also already exist. But apart from the initial surge in the price of Bitcoin when ProShares first introduced the Bitcoin Futures ETF in the US in October 2021, they have also failed to uproot many trees.

But, the optimism is there. Bitcoin is up more than 30% since mid-October alone on the suggestion that a spot Bitcoin ETF in the US is imminent. Some analysts argue that last month’s price increase shows that the market has not yet priced in the existence of a spot Bitcoin ETF. The rise in prices in crypto is a way of taking into account the potential influx of institutional cash that is expected to come from this particular financial instrument.

But others, including former Wall Street banker Norbert Gehrcker, believe the improvement in user experience for investors from the creation of a spot Bitcoin ETF in the US is potentially enough to attract massive inflows of money into the industry.

in a note to forecast, Gehrke first used the example of a gold ETF. Introduced in 2004, it pulled in US$5 billion in the first 15 months and US$10 billion in the first 10 years, dramatically changing the gold market. Expectations remain the same in the Bitcoin market. We may soon see multiple jurisdictions get in on the action in the near future, especially if – as expected – the SEC approves early in the new year.

2. Bitcoin ordinals overturn Ethereum NFTs

Bitcoin’s ecosystem of imprinted blockchain artifacts, ordinals, BRC20, and infinite future iterations overtook Ethereum’s ecosystem of NFTs in sales volume for the first time this week.

Bitcoin Ordinals and BRC20 sales exceeded US$17.9 million on Tuesday, surpassing the combined sales volume of the next four blockchains.

The Bitcoin ecosystem traded more than US$57.6 million in November, marking a return to pre-summer levels of trading.

$SATS BRC-20s are the best-selling NFT collection on the blockchain over the past seven days, with $25.2 million in sales.

Forkast.insights | What does it mean?

A true milestone moment for Bitcoin happened this week. Not just for blockchain collectibles, artworks or NFTs. Instead, it is a milestone for the Bitcoin blockchain, legitimizing its utility beyond payments.

The circulation of NFTs on the Bitcoin network, the volume of sales of ordinals is increasing. Blockchain’s BRC20s, a convertible token standard powered by Ordinals, are actually seeing a surge in sales. Seven of the top 10 collections on CryptoSlam are represented by BRC20s. These bundles of convertible tokens are being sold at a rate we haven’t seen before, and the recent integration of Binance’s ORDI token shows there’s much more to come for this origin of decentralized finance (DeFi) on the Bitcoin blockchain. .

It’s fair to say that Bitcoin “flipping” Ethereum is a controversial statement. Most people on the Ethereum side do not accept this. Comparing BRC20s to NFTs is not apples to apples. But comparing BRC20’s irreplaceable bundles to symbolic houses, profile pictures, cars and fantasy sports properties should not require an apples-to-apples comparison.

The NFT ecosystem is young, and as it matures, clever technologists will find all kinds of ways to incorporate strange use cases into NFTs. Last month, it was Pokémon cards stored in Brinks vaults, this month it’s BRC20s, and next year it could be your entire bank account.

3. IPO comes full circle

Circle Internet Financial Ltd., the company behind USDC, the world’s second-largest stablecoin, is considering an initial public offering (IPO) as early as 2024, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday, citing unnamed sources.

Sources reportedly said the circle is in talks with advisors on a possible listing, although the outcome and valuation are uncertain.

Circle canceled a previous attempt to go public via a SPAC merger. The company was valued at US$9 billion in 2022.

Despite the aborted merger with Concord Acquisition Corp., Circle has attracted significant investment from giants such as Goldman Sachs and BlackRock.

The stablecoin issuer faced a scare earlier this year over its $3.3 billion investment in defunct Silicon Valley Bank.

Forkast.insights | What does it mean?

The landscape of public listings, particularly through special purpose acquisition companies (SPACs), has been marked by considerable volatility. In early 2021, SPACs increased in popularity, comprising over 70% of IPOs in the US for Q1. But by the next quarter, their prevalence dropped dramatically to just 23%. This decline was influenced by increased scrutiny from the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) starting in April 2021, when the regulator warned SPACs about their financial reporting. Then in March 2022, the SEC proposed rules that made SPAC mergers more difficult.

In mid-2021, amid this backdrop, Circle began its own SPAC journey, before ultimately abandoning its plans last December. But the SEC’s recent legal setbacks – including a partial defeat in the Ripple Labs case and a court order to re-evaluate Grayscale’s denial of its Bitcoin Trust ETF conversion – could signal a shift in the regulatory tone as it relates to cryptocurrencies. There is another adjustment for institutions.

Meanwhile, the crypto sector is eyeing a resurgence. Bitcoin is trading at its highest price range this year. The ball is again in the SEC’s court as it is deliberating on pending spot Bitcoin ETF proposals from heavyweight asset managers including BlackRock and Fidelity.

For the circle, there is a new sense of optimism. The clearer regulatory frameworks emerging in global financial centers such as Singapore, Hong Kong and Dubai, coupled with recent legal challenges from the SEC, may provide a more favorable environment for its IPO ambitions. A strategic window to go public has opened, and Circle may now try to take advantage.

