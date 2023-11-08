Coty (COTY) reports Q1 earnings: What the key metrics say

For the quarter ending September 2023, Coty reported revenues of $1.64 billion, up 18.1% from the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.09, compared to $0.11 in the year-ago quarter.

Reported revenues surprised by +4.10% above the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.58 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.17, the EPS surprise was -47.06%.

While investors look closely at year-to-year changes in the headline numbers – revenue and earnings – and how they compare to Wall Street’s expectations to determine their next action, some key metrics are always important to keep track of the company’s underlying performance. Provide better insight into performance.

Since these metrics affect top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to last year’s data and analyst estimates helps investors more accurately project a stock’s value performance.

Here’s how Coty performed in its most recently reported quarter in terms of the most widely monitored and estimated metrics by Wall Street analysts:

Geographic Revenue – US :$708 million vs. four-analyst average estimate of $653.16 million. The reported numbers represent a year-over-year change of +16.5%.

Geographic Revenue – Asia Pacific :$201.20 million, compared to the average estimate of $199.32 million, based on four analysts. The reported numbers represent a year-over-year change of +16.2%.

Geographic Revenue – EMEA :$732.20 million vs. four-analyst average estimate of $648.69 million. The reported numbers represent a year-over-year change of +20.2%.

revenue-reputation :$1.06 billion vs. seven-analyst average estimate of $995.45 million. The reported numbers represent a year-over-year change of +23.3%.

Revenue-Consumer Beauty : $576.70 million vs. $572.82 million expected by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +9.5% change.

Adjusted Operating Income (Loss) – Goodwill :$260.30 million, compared to the average estimate of $243.11 million, based on four analysts.

Adjusted Operating Income (Loss) – Consumer Beauty : $41.90 million vs. $48.10 million estimated by three analysts on average.

Operating Income (Loss) – Corporate: -$56.10 million vs. -$81.74 million estimated by two analysts on average.

Coty shares have returned -5.9% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 Composite’s +1.5% change. The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it may outperform the broader market in the near term.

