COTI to launch privacy-focused Ethereum layer-2 network

Web3 digital infrastructure provider COTI announced plans to launch a layer-2 chain on the Ethereum network that will focus on adding a privacy layer to its products and services.

According to a statement seen by cryptopotatoThe new protocol, COTI V2, will use a cryptographic technique called Garbled Circuits to increase privacy while ensuring high speed and scalability.

COTI Unveils Privacy L2 Network

COTI claims that the garbled circuit is ten times more efficient than the zero-knowledge protocol, a method used by many layer-2 blockchains on the Ethereum network. COTI’s new protocol will utilize Ethereum’s pre-existing liquidity and security while applying stronger privacy protections to the ecosystem.

The launch of COTI’s new protocol comes at the expense of privacy and confidentiality at all layers of the public blockchain. The digital infrastructure provider believes that the current state of the blockchain ecosystem gives malicious actors ample room to operate and that only a strong privacy-focused architecture can protect the Web3 community.

In addition to ensuring privacy protections, COTI intends to focus on building on areas that are “deeply lacking” in Web3. The first challenge of the protocol will be to solve the ability of users to use the blockchain in complete privacy. COTI V2 will implement cryptography, allowing users to execute transactions without exposing their payment history, wallet value/address or other sensitive information.

Developing a Complaint Ecosystem

COTI believes that focusing on anonymity to create privacy creates regulatory problems, and is ineffective in developing a complaint ecosystem. The new protocol will ensure transparency while protecting information that could harm users and the development of Web3.

Schaaf Bar-Geffen, CEO of COTI, said: “Sensitive data transmitted as public information on the blockchain is a bug, not a feature. This is not tolerated in legacy business systems, so why should it be tolerated on-chain? COTI V2 will address this and prevent sensitive data from being disseminated to competitors, partners and customers.”

The digital infrastructure firm has scheduled the COTI V2 devnet release for Q2 2024, followed by the testnet and mainnet launch. The company expects the launch to open up countless new use cases in the industry and, in turn, lead to an immediate surge in Web3 development.

Special Offer (Sponsored)

Binance Free $100 (Exclusive): Use this link to register and get $100 free and 10% off fees on Binance Futures your first month. (terms).

source: cryptopotato.com