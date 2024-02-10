Cosupport AI secures patent for its customer support solutions that innovate business operations

CoSupport AI, a company developing AI solutions for customer support, received a patent for multi-modal message generation architecture in January 2024. The patent was issued in the US by the United States Patent and Trademark Office.

The CoSupport AI team received a patent for its innovative approach to message generation architecture – a framework designed to automatically generate text messages.

What this patent brings to customer support teams

The technology was developed as an AI solution for customer support and is already present in the main company product – Cosupport Agent.

The innovative heart of this technology, provided by patent US11823031B1, lies in its unique approach to customer request differentiation that makes it possible Reduce response time and provide relevant and context-oriented answers, By classifying requests into three different types, the system activates relevant actions and allocates appropriate resources.

Simple queries are solved instantly using the knowledge base, bypassing the need for complex model associations. Complex requests activate AI for detailed, context-rich responses. Technical issues are managed separately, optimizing resources for faster resolution.

This strategic approach to categorizing queries highlights CoSupport AI’s dedication to providing fast, accurate and affordable customer services, reducing response times to mere milliseconds.

Roman LutsyshinCEO of CoSupport AI and a patent inventor, expresses his enthusiasm for the invention of AI solutions for customer support agents: “Receiving this patent is a major milestone, demonstrating our commitment to leading AI solutions in customer support. Symbol. Our patented technology lies in a strong foundation, critical to building AI solutions that deliver speed and accuracy of responses in customer support as well as cost-efficiency of AI implementation.

What benefit will business get from this patented AI technology?

AI solutions, while technologically advanced, vary in terms of speed and contextual accuracy, and often require substantial investment due to their complexity and computational demands. This impacts the cost-effectiveness of AI-powered customer support systems. CoSupport AI is distinguished by its patented technology, which provides high performance and security while maintaining moderate costs.

The CoSupport agent has a patented architecture that enables it to respond to individual queries in milliseconds, which is significantly faster than ChatGPT’s 2-3 second response time. For conversations within message threads, it responds in less than 5 seconds, which is a marked improvement over ChatGPT’s 15-second response time.

The high precision of the CoSupport agent is another important advantage. It is trained on special datasets that focus on a specific company’s products and services. This training approach ensures that the system has a deep understanding of conversational contexts, enabling it to provide accurate responses. This specificity distinguishes it from the broader capabilities of larger language models (LLMs).

Furthermore, the cost-effectiveness of CoSupport AI is a major advantage. In contrast to the resource-heavy requirements of LLM, CoSupport AI uses smaller models that are more economical to maintain. Pricing is transparent and straightforward, with customers paying once for a ready-to-use AI product, avoiding the complex pricing structures often associated with larger AI platforms.

Data security is another area where CoSupport Agent excels. By not requiring training on unknown client data and access to external databases, this significantly reduces data vulnerabilities. This approach reduces the risk of personal data leakage, which is a common concern with typical LLM-based systems.

Daria LeshchenkoCo-Founder of CoSupport AI, CEO of SupportYourApp, Inc. A female founder on the 2023 Women Founders 200 list, reflects on the company’s prospects: “Being granted this patent is the beginning of our exciting business journey. It inspires us to keep innovating and developing solutions that Take advantage of our unique approach. This patent is more than a recognition; it is a commitment to our customers and a promise of continued innovation in the field of AI-powered customer support.

About CoSupport AI

CoSupport AI is a software development company that takes a highly focused approach to building AI-based CoPilot solutions for customer support, providing comprehensive insights that fuel business growth.

The company was founded in 2020 by Roman Lutsyshyn, who devoted a few years to studying and researching the machine learning field before starting his own business. Three years of practice and research resulted in two major advances.

In late 2023, the team introduced a beta version of a suite of AI solutions for customer support; As of early 2024, the company had three products in its portfolio. In January 2024, the company was granted patent US11823031B1 for its innovative approach to message-generation architecture.

Company Headquarters – Los Angeles, CA, US.

