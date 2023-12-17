Angus Mordant/Bloomberg/Getty Images

Shoppers outside a Costco store in Bayonne, New Jersey, US, on Saturday, December 9, 2023.

Would you want a $2,000 gold bar with your $4.99 rotisserie chicken at Costco?

Yes, Costco sells more than just toilet paper, office supplies, and food, and the company is quite effective at it. A 24-carat 1 oz. The gold bar PAMP Suisse Lady Fortuna Veriscan was listed as sold out on Costco’s site this week and the bars typically sell out within hours of being posted on Costco’s website, according to Chief Financial Officer Richard Galanti.

The wholesale retailer began selling gold online in September and sold 1 ounce gold. The gold bars were selling for $2,069.99 on Friday, with a limit of two bars per Costco membership. According to the Costco website, the non-returnable gold comes “in a sealed black assay card” and is “individually printed with a unique serial number.”

The company sold more than $100 million worth of gold bars last quarter, Galanti told analysts during the company’s earnings call Thursday.

Costco’s success in selling gold comes as the company reports strong profits from the pandemic in 2020, when customers flocked to stores to buy groceries and household goods.

Millions of first-time customers signed up for and retained club memberships during the pandemic, pushing Costco membership numbers to an all-time high. Shares of Costco (COST) have increased by more than 45% this year.

Meanwhile, gold prices hit all-time highs earlier this month on rising expectations of interest rate cuts among investors, a weak dollar and geopolitical tensions. When interest rates are low, falling or – as in this case – are expected to fall, demand for Treasuries decreases, and gold, which pays no interest, becomes relatively more attractive.

In the longer term, gold has benefited from another factor: a deep sense of global unease. Investors generally view the metal as a safe haven because it is a tangible, scarce asset that theoretically holds its value. However, the tricky part for investors is to sell back the physical gold, which can be risky and expensive.

