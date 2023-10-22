Costco shopper says she’s solved the mystery of the wholesaler’s price tags and the mysterious asterisk

lifestyle

Published October 22, 2023, 8:55am ET

A Costco shopper has taken to TikTok to reveal the meaning behind the prices of Costco items.

In a video that has been viewed 1.3 million times and featured Ryan Quinlan, @butthatsmyopinion, the wholesaler tells customers what each marked price allegedly means on a cent basis.

Quinlan captioned the video, “Never miss a great deal again.”

The secret behind the prices lies behind the period – which serves as an identifier for potential discounts.

“I first became aware of the rule after noticing a pattern in Costco pricing,” Quinlan told Fox Business.

“My wife and I enjoy going to Costco often and when we finally saw the little asterisk I wanted to know what it meant.”

That interest led him to an online forum where users traded prices.

“If you’re at Costco and you don’t see a star or prices ending at 99 cents, it may be a crazy deal,” Quinlan said.

Prices that end in “.99” are considered full price or regular priced items.

A TikTok user shared the secret meaning behind Costco’s prices.TikTok/@butthatsmyopinion

Anything ending in “.97” counts as a “Store Manager Deal”.

The TikToker added, “It’s exclusive to that store and it’s probably not going to last long.”

Prices ending in “.49” and “.79” mean the same thing – a manufacturer special offer.

These prices point to products that are undergoing testing to see how they sell — and “it’s usually cheaper than the retail price,” Quinlan said.

Items ending in “.00” are believed to be in low stock; The management team is attempting to remove these items from the shelves.

The mystery behind the asterisks that appear on Costco price tags was also addressed.

Price tags with an asterisk serve as a notice for discontinued items, which are priced too low in hopes of selling out quickly.

“They just want it to be over, so they usually make some crazy deals on these,” Quinlan said.

According to the video, an asterisk or a price not ending in .99 could indicate a great deal.TikTok/@butthatsmyopinion

Costco shoppers shared thoughts in the comments section on TikTok.

“I work at Costco. Can confirm. Additionally, if you purchase an item at full price within 30 days and we still have the item in inventory you may receive a price adjustment,” one user commented.

“I call it the ‘death star’ – RIP my favorite discontinued products,” another TikToker shared.

Quinlan also joined the conversation to share another trick regarding special pricing.

“Whenever I see special pricing I always check the retail price online,” he said.

“So I can see how much it would cost me at other retailers. Like if it’s $100 in the store but $200 on Amazon and BestBuy, I know it’s a great deal.’

Others noted that this breakdown is true for most stores.

One commenter wrote, “Best Buy works the same way with the first three points.”

After testing this theory, Quinlan wanted to share the news with his thousands of followers on TikTok.

Quinlan commented, “After only a few Costco trips I realized that all the best deals were using special deal pricing codes and I thought other people would love to know because it helps me find great deals.”

“While I don’t think there are any exceptions to the pricing code they use, that doesn’t always mean it’s a necessarily bargain.”

Costco declined to comment at this time about the meaning behind its price tags.

