Costco shopper says she solved the mystery of the wholesaler's price tags and mysterious asterisk: 'A crazy deal'

A Costco shopper has taken to TikTok to reveal the meaning behind the prices of Costco items.

In a video that has been viewed 1.3 million times and featured Ryan Quinlan, @butthatsmyopinion, the wholesaler tells customers what each marked price allegedly means on a cent basis.

Quinlan captioned the video, “Never miss a great deal again.”

The secret behind the prices lies behind the period – which serves as an identifier for potential discounts.

“I first became aware of the rule after noticing a pattern in Costco pricing,” Quinlan told Fox Business.

“My wife and I enjoy going to Costco often and when we finally saw the little asterisk I wanted to know what it meant.”

That interest led him to an online forum where users traded prices.

“If you’re at Costco and you don’t see a star or prices ending at 99 cents, it may be a crazy deal,” Quinlan said.

It looks like the alleged “secret” of Costco’s prices has been revealed in this breakdown by TikTok user Ryan Quinlan, @butthatsmyopinion. (@butthatsmyopinion/Fox News)

Prices that end in “.99” are considered full price or regular priced items.

Anything ending in “.97” counts as a “Store Manager Deal”.

The TikToker added, “It’s exclusive to that store and it’s probably not going to last long.”

Prices ending in “.49” and “.79” mean the same thing – a manufacturer special offer.

The meaning behind the prices at Costco can be found in cents – and the mysterious asterisk is also answered. (Callaghan O’Hare/Bloomberg via Getty Images/Getty Images)

These prices point to products that are undergoing testing to see how they sell — and “it’s usually cheaper than the retail price,” Quinlan said.

Items ending in “.00” are believed to be in low stock; The management team is attempting to remove these items from the shelves.

The mystery behind the asterisks that appear on Costco price tags was also addressed.

Price tags with an asterisk serve as a notice for discontinued items, which are priced too low in hopes of selling out quickly.

According to Quinlan, the “.97” on the price tag means the item is a “Store Manager Deal” and won’t last very long. (@butthatsmyopinion/Fox News)

“They just want it to go away, so they usually make some crazy deals on these,” Quinlan said.

Costco shoppers shared thoughts in the comments section on TikTok.

One user commented, “I work at Costco. Can confirm. Also, if you purchase an item at full price within 30 days and we still have the item in inventory you can get a price-adjusted discount.” Can.”

“I call it the ‘death star’ – RIP my favorite discontinued products,” another TikToker shared.

If the price tag on a Costco item has an asterisk, it means the item is discontinued and the price is very low. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images/Getty Images)

Quinlan also joined the conversation to share another trick regarding special pricing.

“Whenever I see special pricing I always check the retail price online,” he said.

“So I can see what it’s going to cost at other retailers. Like if it’s $100 in the store, but $200 at Amazon and BestBuy, I know it’s a great deal.”

Others noted that this breakdown is true for most stores.

One commenter wrote, “Best Buy works the same way with the first three points.”

There are reportedly different meanings behind Costco price tags. (@butthatsmyopinion/Bloomberg/Getty Images/Fox News)

After testing this theory, Quinlan wanted to share the news with his thousands of followers on TikTok.

Quinlan commented, “After only a few Costco trips I realized that all the best deals were using special deal pricing codes and I thought other people would love to know because it helps me find great deals.”

“While I don’t think there are any exceptions to the pricing code they use, that doesn’t always mean it’s a necessarily bargain.”

Costco declined to comment at this time about the meaning behind its price tags.

