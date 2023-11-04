Costco is selling 18-piece Pyrex sets for just $20, and people are stocking up their carts

The goal of the parade is to showcase only the best products and services. If you buy something through one of our links, we may earn commission.

It goes without saying, but any trip to Costco will put you at risk for overspending. The obvious culprit in these situations can usually be boiled down to Costco’s oversized shopping carts and popular membership clubs’ dedication to excellent deals. When you have J. With crew jacket copycats, tons of cute and useful home gift options, and a massive bakery section to boot, even a single trip to Costco can turn into dangerous territory for your wallet. And when we give in to the obvious food court temptation, someone helps us.

But when it comes to deals, Costco always has something for everyone. And the Snapware Pyrex 18-Piece Set that recently went on sale is a perfect example of what you can expect while you wait patiently for your find to arrive at your nearest warehouse.

The set, which is on sale now for $5 off the original price, contains 9 glass containers – each with an airtight and leak-proof lid. At $19.99, if you’re looking for a sleeker and more sturdy alternative to plastic storage containers at a price that won’t break the bank, this set is definitely for you.

For those who don’t know, Pyrex glass is unique in that it is a tempered glass, meaning each piece has a very low melting point and is completely non-toxic by design. Pyrex glass is oven safe up to 425°F (except lid) and also has excellent thermal and mechanical shock resistance. Plus, Pyrex is non-porous, so odors and stains won’t leach into them when you cook, as well as being dishwasher-safe. Have you ever heard the words “Don’t throw away your grandma’s old Pyrex?” Well, now you know why.

Whether you use them in the freezer, microwave, oven or fridge, this set is as versatile as they come. However, you’ll want to make sure to visit your local Costco in-store to take advantage of this incredible deal, as the online price (still including the $5 discount) is actually $30.99. It shouldn’t be too hard to find another excuse to visit your local spot anyway, right?

