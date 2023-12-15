December 16, 2023


Costco Wholesale reported fiscal first-quarter earnings that beat analysts’ estimates and declared a special cash dividend of $15 per share, bringing the total amount of the payment to about $6.7 billion. Revenue in the quarter rose 6.1% to $57.8 billion and same-store sales rose 3.8%. The company said sales of food and miscellaneous items boosted sales. Shares of the warehouse retailer were up 2.5%.

Sunrun rose 4.4% to $18.73 after Jefferies initiated coverage on the residential solar panel company’s shares with a buy recommendation and a $25 price target. “In times of uncertainty we see better risk/reward for companies with utility-scale, strong backlog and balance sheet risk,” the analysts said in a research note.

Sunrun stock surged 20% on Thursday along with other solar stocks as the prospect of lower interest rates energized the sector. First Solar, up 3.4% in premarket trading, and Enphase Energy – which jumped 12% on Thursday and gained 5.2% in premarket trading – were also started with buy ratings at Jefferies.

Advertisement – Scroll to continue

Scholastic’s revenue declined 4% in the company’s fiscal second quarter, which ended Nov. 30, a critical back-to-school period for the educational publisher. Scholastic also lowered its fiscal year earnings guidance. The stock fell 12%.

Quanex Building Products reported fiscal fourth-quarter sales of $295.5 million, down 3.9% from a year earlier. Quanex said it was entering fiscal 2024 with a somewhat cautious outlook for the first half due to ongoing macroeconomic challenges coupled with specific seasonal conditions in its business, but was optimistic that consumer confidence would lead to a recovery in our second half. Demand for products will improve. Recovers over time.” Shares slid 8.5%.

Lennar’s fiscal fourth-quarter adjusted earnings were better than expected. The home builder said it received 17,366 orders and delivered 23,795 homes in the fourth quarter. However, the company recorded a gross margin of 24.2% on domestic sales, lower than the 24.6% expected by analysts. The stock declined 2.5%.

intel

Advertisement – Scroll to continue

rose 2.1% to $46.11. BofA analysts upgraded the stock to Neutral from Underperform and raised their price target to $50 from $32. The chip maker on Thursday launched a lineup of laptop processors, dubbed “Core Ultra,” designed to enhance AI-related features in software for personal computers.

General Electric rose 2% to $123.75. Afterwells Fargo upgraded the company from Equal Weight to Overweight and raised its price target to $144 from $115.

Palantir Technologies gained 1.8% after the analytics-software company got a one-year extension on its last four-year contract for the U.S. Army’s Vantage data-management program. The expansion is valued at up to $115 million.

Nokia’s American depositary receipts fell 1.5% after Citi

Advertisement – Scroll to continue

Lowered my rating on the telecom stock from Buy to Sell.

Write to Joe Woelfel at [email protected]

Source: www.barrons.com

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related News

We asked ChatGPT what will be the biggest meme coin in 2024? Bonk, Shib, Doge, or something else?

We asked ChatGPT what will be the biggest meme coin in 2024? Bonk, Shib, Doge, or something else?

December 16, 2023

Does Golo Work For Belly Fat – Smith College Grécourt Gate

December 16, 2023

You may have missed

We asked ChatGPT what will be the biggest meme coin in 2024? Bonk, Shib, Doge, or something else?

We asked ChatGPT what will be the biggest meme coin in 2024? Bonk, Shib, Doge, or something else?

December 16, 2023

Does Golo Work For Belly Fat – Smith College Grécourt Gate

December 16, 2023
Mega Millions Winning Numbers for 12/15/23 Received $28 Million

Mega Millions Winning Numbers for 12/15/23 Received $28 Million

December 16, 2023
Hilltop Holdings' (NYSE:HTH) five-year earnings growth lags its 17% annual shareholder return

Hilltop Holdings’ (NYSE:HTH) five-year earnings growth lags its 17% annual shareholder return

December 16, 2023
2 reasons to buy Microsoft stock, and 1 reason to sell The Motley Fool

2 reasons to buy Microsoft stock, and 1 reason to sell The Motley Fool

December 16, 2023
Service, please! Sohela, what's the cooking like in Shoreditch

Service, please! Sohela, what’s the cooking like in Shoreditch

December 16, 2023