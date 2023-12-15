Costco Wholesale reported fiscal first-quarter earnings that beat analysts’ estimates and declared a special cash dividend of $15 per share, bringing the total amount of the payment to about $6.7 billion. Revenue in the quarter rose 6.1% to $57.8 billion and same-store sales rose 3.8%. The company said sales of food and miscellaneous items boosted sales. Shares of the warehouse retailer were up 2.5%.

Sunrun rose 4.4% to $18.73 after Jefferies initiated coverage on the residential solar panel company’s shares with a buy recommendation and a $25 price target. “In times of uncertainty we see better risk/reward for companies with utility-scale, strong backlog and balance sheet risk,” the analysts said in a research note.

Sunrun stock surged 20% on Thursday along with other solar stocks as the prospect of lower interest rates energized the sector. First Solar, up 3.4% in premarket trading, and Enphase Energy – which jumped 12% on Thursday and gained 5.2% in premarket trading – were also started with buy ratings at Jefferies.

Scholastic’s revenue declined 4% in the company’s fiscal second quarter, which ended Nov. 30, a critical back-to-school period for the educational publisher. Scholastic also lowered its fiscal year earnings guidance. The stock fell 12%.

Quanex Building Products reported fiscal fourth-quarter sales of $295.5 million, down 3.9% from a year earlier. Quanex said it was entering fiscal 2024 with a somewhat cautious outlook for the first half due to ongoing macroeconomic challenges coupled with specific seasonal conditions in its business, but was optimistic that consumer confidence would lead to a recovery in our second half. Demand for products will improve. Recovers over time.” Shares slid 8.5%.

Lennar’s fiscal fourth-quarter adjusted earnings were better than expected. The home builder said it received 17,366 orders and delivered 23,795 homes in the fourth quarter. However, the company recorded a gross margin of 24.2% on domestic sales, lower than the 24.6% expected by analysts. The stock declined 2.5%.

intel

rose 2.1% to $46.11. BofA analysts upgraded the stock to Neutral from Underperform and raised their price target to $50 from $32. The chip maker on Thursday launched a lineup of laptop processors, dubbed “Core Ultra,” designed to enhance AI-related features in software for personal computers.

General Electric rose 2% to $123.75. Afterwells Fargo upgraded the company from Equal Weight to Overweight and raised its price target to $144 from $115.

Palantir Technologies gained 1.8% after the analytics-software company got a one-year extension on its last four-year contract for the U.S. Army’s Vantage data-management program. The expansion is valued at up to $115 million.

Nokia’s American depositary receipts fell 1.5% after Citi

Lowered my rating on the telecom stock from Buy to Sell.

Source: www.barrons.com