Costco beats Q1 earnings estimates amid fears of potential membership fee hike

Costco (COST) made some big earnings calls for its fiscal 2024 Q1 results.

For the quarter, Costco reported adjusted earnings per share of $3.58, beating Wall Street’s expectation of $3.41. Revenue came in at $57.8 billion, up 6% year-on-year, compared with expectations of $57.71 billion, according to Bloomberg data.

Same-store sales, excluding gas and foreign exchange, came in below expectations, weighed down by its performance in the US. Total same-store sales rose 3.8% last quarter, versus the expected 4.3%.

In the US, same-store sales growth was 2.0%, versus the expected 2.77%. Canada beat estimates with same-store sales growth of 6.4%, while international stores also reported better-than-expected growth of 11.2%.

CFO Richard Galanti said foot traffic is something the team is “pleasantly surprised” about, based on the momentum gained during the pandemic.

He said, “In the 2 years of COVID, more members and more numbers have benefited us in many ways and we have not only maintained that, but we are continuing to add those levels, so we feel very fortunate in that regard.” We do.” On a call with investors.

After a difficult year with higher interest rates and the return of student loan payments, consumers have also begun to return to purchasing discretionary items, he said.

The wholesale giant declared a special cash dividend of $15 per share, bringing the total payout to $6.7 billion. This is the company’s fifth special dividend in 11 years and will be paid on January 12.

Costco shares are up 39% year to date, easily outpacing the S&P 500’s (^GSPC) 23% gain.

Cowen analyst Oliver Chen told Yahoo Finance Live that Costco is one of his top picks, calling its private label Kirkland “very popular.”

While Oppenheimer analyst Rupesh Parikh removed the retailer from his Top Pick rating “due to valuations following significant recent outperformance”.

Here’s what Costco reported for its fiscal first quarter, beating Wall Street estimates, according to Bloomberg data:

gross sales: $57.8 billion vs. $57.71 billion expected

Adjusted EPS: $3.58 vs. $3.41 expected

Same-store sales growth: 3.8% vs 4.30% expected Same-store sales growth in the US: 2.0% vs. 2.77% expected Same-store sales growth in Canada: 6.4% vs. 5.27% expected Other International: 11.2% vs. 9.24% expected

Increase in e-commerce sales: 6.30% vs 6.10% expected

During the quarter, the company sold more than $100 million worth of 1 ounce gold bars online to wholesale club members for about $2,000 as consumers looked for alternative investments.

On the earnings call, Galanti shared more details about e-commerce. He said the company sells “e-gift cards on everything from restaurants to golf to airlines.”

There’s also a treat for good last-minute shoppers.

“For last-minute buyers, Mickey Mantle’s signed 1951 Rickey card is in near-perfect condition and is on sale online for $250,000,” Galanti said.

Costco’s app was downloaded 2.75 million times during the quarter and now has 30.5 million users, a 10% increase year-over-year. Galanti said there is “a lot of strength” in e-commerce and the team is working on a two-year plan to grow its online presence.

This earnings result comes as CEO Craig Jelinek is stepping down effective January 1, 2024. Ron Vachris, who has served as COO and president since February 2022, will take the top spot.

“At the end of the day, the reality is we’re staying on course,” said Galanti, who called the transition “very seamless,” since Vacris left Price Club (which merged with Costco) at age 17. Started from. And has been with Costco for over forty years.

In late November, Costco lost one of its longtime board members, Charlie Munger. The renowned Berkshire Hathaway (BRK-A, BRK-B) investor has served as a director since 1997, and he has long expressed his love for the business.

“He was a legend to me. A tremendous asset to Costco,” Jelinek told Yahoo Finance.

Will Costco raise membership fees? Wall Street thinks it’s coming soon.

Membership fees, a key revenue source for the wholesale retailer, stood at $1.08 billion, below Wall Street’s estimate of $1.09 billion. In the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023, the company brought in $1.51 billion in subscription fee revenue.

Although there is no sign of a price increase yet, it could happen soon.

The company increases prices on average every five years and seven months. Costco last raised membership fees in June 2017, but announced the change in March.

“We believe membership fee increases are likely to occur next summer,” UBS analyst Michael Lasser said in a note to clients. He said this did not happen in the last financial year, so as not to “put pressure on our customers, whose budgets were already under pressure.” From inflation.”

Now that inflation has subsided, “Costco will be more likely to raise its membership fees.”

A Costco Gold Star membership costs $60 per year, while an Executive membership costs $120.

At the end of Q1, there were 72 million salaried household members, up 7.6% from last year, and 129.5 million cardholders, up 7.1%.

In Q4, the company had 71 million salaried household members and 127.9 million cardholders.

Asked on the call whether the company would raise fees, Galanti acknowledged that the retailer has “taken a little longer than the average increase.” All the variables – strong renewal rates, strong new sign-ups, strong loyalty – are present for growth.

Galanti concluded, “I will use my standby answer, my answer, it’s a question of when, not if.” “But right now, we feel pretty good about what we’re doing.”

