Costco beats earnings. Thanksgiving Pies, Gold Bars, and Babe Ruth Helped.

Costco Wholesale got another strong start to its new fiscal year, as consumer demand for discretionary items increased at the start of the holiday season.

Costco reported earnings of $3.58 per share, beating estimates of $3.41 per share, according to FactSet. Revenue of $57.8 billion was largely in line with expectations.

Costco also declared a special cash dividend of $15 per common share, payable on January 12. The total amount of the special dividend is approximately $6.7 billion. It is the fifth special dividend in 11 years, said Chief Financial Officer Richard Galanti.

Costco shares rose 1.7% in after-hours trading. The stock is up 38% this year.

Same-store sales rose 3.8%, in line with consensus estimates. Sales were boosted by sales of food and miscellaneous items. Over Thanksgiving weekend, the company sold 4 million pies, The company said. It also made $100 million from the sale of gold bars and a $20,000 bonus from the sale of Babe Ruth signed index cards.

The company said e-commerce same-store sales increased 6.3% due to strong demand during the Black Friday weekend, which saw an increase in sales compared to last year as demand for discretionary products improved in the quarter. . For example, TV sales were in the high-single digits, Galanti said, partly because prices were running low.

In fact, due to lower freight costs, Costco is seeing deflation in “larger and heavier items” like TVs and furniture sets, Galanti said. He said that in some cases the deflation was as much as 20% to 30%.

The company’s solid performance in the first quarter is a testament to its resilience amid a challenging macroeconomic environment. Throughout the quarter, Costco added 72 million paid household members, a 7.6% increase from a year earlier, Galanti said. Shopping frequency increased 4.7% worldwide and 3.6% in the US

Store openings were also up from a year ago, with the company opening 10 locations. For fiscal year 2024, Costco plans to open 33 locations, up from 23 a year ago.

This is the last quarter before current CEO Craig Jelinek retires and hands the reins over to Chief Operating Officer Ron Vachris. But don’t expect much change in the company’s strategy under the new management.

“It’s really been a seamless transition,” Galanti said.

“As she progresses, it remains fairly stable.”

