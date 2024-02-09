Costco and Trader Joe’s recall products for listeria risk

The recall has been expanded to more than four dozen dairy products due to possible Listeria contamination, including enchiladas, bean dips, dressings and sauces sold at stores including Albertsons, Costco and Trader Joe’s.

Rizzo-Lopez Foods of Modesto, California, recalled dozens of dairy products, including queso fresco and cotija cheese, earlier this week due to the risk of contamination with Listeria monocytogenes. The company said in a press release that the recalled products — which include cheese, crema, yogurt and sour cream — were distributed nationwide and sold under brand names such as 365 Whole Foods Market, Don Francisco and Tio Francisco. Stores with affected products include Harris Teeter and Whole Foods.

The recall, expanded Thursday, recalls more than five dozen products, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, including black bean dip and other products sold at Costco and Trader Joe’s brand enchiladas, salad dressings and salads, the FDA said. Are. Said.

Which cheeses and other products are being recalled due to listeria risk?

Fresh Creative of Vista, California, a division of Racer Foods, recalled several products because they are made with cheese ingredients supplied by Rizzo-Lopez Foods. The products were sold at stores including Costco, HEB, Trader Joe’s, and Albertsons in California, Connecticut, Florida, Indiana, Maryland, Montana, New Jersey, Nevada, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Texas, Virginia, and Washington.

The products are:

Don Pancho Chicken Street Taco Express Meal Kit (22 oz), best by dates February 12-March 17, 2024.

Don Pancho Cilantro Lime Crema Twin Pack 2 pk (32 oz), Best by dates March 21-April 4, 2024.

HEB Cilantro Cotija Dressing (12 oz), best by dates January 13-March 30, 2024.

HEB Poblano Caesar Dressing (12 oz) Best by dates January 14-March 31, 2024.

Trader Joe’s Chicken Enchiladas Verde (17.6 oz), No Date

Trader Joe’s Cilantro Dressing (12 oz), Best By dates of February 19-May 14, 2024.

Don Pancho Everything Sauce Fiesta 3-Pack (of 12-ounce bottles), best by dates March 11-26, 2024.

The company says it has not received any complaints from consumers about the products.

Trader Joe’s of Monrovia, California, is recalling all products sold nationwide that include cotija cheese supplied by Rizzo-Lopez Foods. they are:

Trader Joe’s Chicken Enchiladas Verdes

Trader Joe’s Cilantro Salad Dressing

Trader Joe’s Elote Chopped Salad Kit

Trader Joe’s Southwest Salad

The company said no illnesses related to these products have been reported.

Simply Fresh of Buena Park, California, is recalling Rojo’s Black Bean 6 Layer Dip 2-20-Ounce Club Packs because it contains recalled cotija cheese from Rizzo-Lopez Foods. The recalled dips have use-by dates from February 6 to March 22, 2024.

A total of 7,350 cases were distributed to Costco stores in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, Oregon, South Carolina, Tennessee, Washington and Utah. The company said, no harmful effects have been reported till date.

Cheese Recall: Queso Fresco, other products previously recalled

The four dozen products recalled Tuesday include all of the sell-by dates for cheese, yogurt and sour cream (crema) sold under these brand names, the FDA said:

365 Whole Foods Market

campesino

Casa Cardena

don francisco

Dos Ranchitos

el huache

food city

la ordena

Rio Grande

Rizzo Brothers

san carlos

Santa Maria

Tio Francisco

The FDA’s website has complete product descriptions and UPC (universal product codes).

What to do if you purchased a cheese product recalled due to listeria risk?

Check your refrigerator and freezer for any recalled products and throw them away. Don’t eat them. If you’ve frozen a product without the original packaging and can’t tell if it’s part of the recall, throw it away. You can get a refund from the store where you purchased the products.

Clean and sanitize surfaces that the recalled products may have touched, as Listeria can survive in the refrigerator and spread to other foods and surfaces. Follow FDA’s safe handling and cleaning advice to reduce the risk of cross-contamination.

What is Listeria infection?

You can get a serious infection by eating food contaminated with a bacteria called Listeria monocytogenes. Most people who get listeriosis don’t get seriously ill, but people who are susceptible, including pregnant women and their newborns, adults 65 years of age or older, and people with weakened immune systems, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Infection. Serious infections may develop. ,

The CDC says about 1,600 people get sick and 260 die from listeriosis each year.

The FDA says symptoms can begin the same day you eat the contaminated food, but usually begin within two weeks of consumption and may begin up to 10 weeks later.

Symptoms in people with mild illness may include fever, muscle aches, nausea, fatigue, vomiting and diarrhea. People who develop more severe cases may have headaches, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance, and convulsions. Contact your health care provider if you develop symptoms.

Follow Mike Snyder on X&Threads: @mikesnider , mikegsnider,

What’s everyone talking about? Sign up for our trending newsletter to get the latest news of the day

Source: www.usatoday.com