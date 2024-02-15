Cost-Wow ‘You have the right to refuse,’ says expert on Costco receipt checking, but warns what employees may do next if you say no

An expert reveals the real reason Costco checks your receipt and what the superstore has the right to do if you refuse to show it.

The Business Owner’s Account is known for offering financial tips and tricks.

A TikToker explains why Costco checks receipts at the doorCredit: TikTok/Ajala_Talk

He also explained what Costco can do if you don’t show your receipt. Credit: TikTok/Aajala_Talk

He claimed that Costco had its own rights as a private companyCredit: Getty

“This is the real reason Costco checks your receipts,” TikToker Ajla (@ajla_talks) began the video.

Then she started acting out a drama between a customer and a Costco employee.

When the customer asked to see the receipt he said, “What are you looking for? It’s not like I stole anything.”

As one employee said, “This is totally not what we’re looking for. At the bottom of your Costco receipt, there’s a number with the total items you purchased. I count and make sure You have not been under or overcharged.”

When the customer asks if they have to show their receipt, she says, “Technically, no. We can just ask.”

“Legally, you are allowed to refuse receipt checks.”

However, when a customer says no, she claims Costco has the right to ask for their ID and can cancel their membership.

“We [Costco] is a private business and we can make our own rules,” she said of one employee.

“If you don’t follow them, we can kick you out.”

Many customers at both Costco and Walmart have become angry about receipt checks when checking out.

“It is standard practice at all of our warehouse locations to verify purchase receipts when customers leave our buildings,” Costco said on its website.

“We do this to double-check that purchased items have been processed correctly by our cashiers. It’s our most effective way of maintaining accuracy in inventory control, and it’s also a good way to ensure that Our members are charged the appropriate fees for their purchases.”

The US Sun previously reported about a woman who thought the process of checking receipts was ridiculous.

“The stupid thing about Costco is that they don’t even really look,” JoanneMW (@JoanneW2767) is written in Post On X, formerly known as Twitter.

“They look at the car, put a line on the receipt and that’s it.”

She added, “Don’t really know what the issue is… I can carry everything they know in my purse.”

US Sun has contacted Costco for comment.

Source: www.the-sun.com