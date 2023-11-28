Cost of new distribution center hurts Pets at Home profits

Pets at Home reported statutory pre-tax profit fell 35.2% to £34.7 million

The move to the new distribution center cost the company £9.4m

Its annual underlying pre-tax profit is expected to be approximately £136 million

Pets at Home Group’s profits fell by more than a third during the first half as the cost of opening new warehouses fell on the retailer.

Statutory pre-tax profits at the UK’s biggest pet supplies retailer fell 35.2 per cent to £34.7 million in the 28 weeks to October 12, helped by a £9.4 million hit from the transition to a new 670,000-square-foot distribution center in Staffordshire. Cost pounds.

This also led to short-term stock issues, with the percentage of products available at the group’s stores falling to around 80 per cent of regular levels in the worst-case scenario, compared to 95 per cent during normal times.

Pets at Home estimates the disruption hit like-for-like retail sales by 3 per cent in the second quarter and will increase its full-year logistics costs by £14 million.

But the firm maintained its annual guidance, with underlying pre-tax profit expected to be around £136 million and consumer sales expected to grow 7 per cent.

Turnover increased 6.5 per cent to £774.2 million in the six-month period, supported by strong performance in its veterinary services division and strong first-quarter sales in its retail business.

Pets at Home noted that trading has ‘started well’ since mid-October as its new warehouse center is able to support all stores, while being driven by ‘record’ trading at Halloween and solid demand for its Christmas range and Got more boost.

Its chief executive Lisa McGowan said: ‘While the benefits of our new DC and new digital platform are still ahead of us, we look to the future with confidence that we can deliver on our plan to build the world’s best pet care platform. can do.’

Pet ownership has increased in popularity since the COVID-19 pandemic as Britons spend more time at home.

Even though travel restrictions have ended and the UK faces a tough cost-of-living crisis, demand for animal companions remains healthy as many consumers prioritize spending on their pets.

Susanna Streeter, head of money and markets at Hargreaves Lansdown, said: ‘Fears that ownership growth will slow due to the lockdowns do not appear to be coming true.

‘Working from home has kept this trend strong and has associated recurring revenues.

‘However, given the competition online, the company will need to ensure it has all its ducks in a row as it continues to expand.’

Pets at Home also revealed it had met with the Competition and Markets Authority as part of the regulator’s review into the veterinary services sector.

The company told investors it expected “no impact on our growth strategy or ambitions” from the investigation, which was announced in early September.

Pets at Home Group shares were up 2.2 per cent at 285.2p on Tuesday morning, making them one of the top five performers on the FTSE 250 index.

Source: www.dailymail.co.uk