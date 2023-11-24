Cost-cutting Barclays set to ax 2,000 jobs

Barclays plans to cut at least 2,000 jobs as it pursues a £1bn cost-cutting mission.

Redundancies at the bank are set to mainly affect back-office roles in departments such as compliance, HR and legal.

The layoffs are not expected to affect customer-facing branch employees or investment bankers, according to initial reports from Reuters.

Speculation of job cuts comes just weeks after the FTSE 100 lender warned it needed to restructure to boost profits and dividend payouts to shareholders.

Last month Barclays Chief Executive CS Venkatakrishnan – known as Venkat – said the bank was looking for ‘efficiencies’ as it looked to reduce ‘structural costs’.

Asked about jobs, he said, ‘Wherever we are in the world, we have always controlled the size of our workforce and we will continue to do so.’

Barclays, meanwhile, reported a 16 per cent fall in third-quarter profit to £1.3 billion, as it was hit by a slowdown in its investment banking arm and declining margins in its UK high street division.

Russ Mould, investment director at broker AJ Bell, said the job cuts show how Venkat is “feeling the pressure”.

After a few difficult months, analysts expected costs to be cut by £500m to £1.5 billion.

RBC analyst Benjamin Toms said: ‘They told us the cost plan already but they didn’t tell us how big or how much the profit would be. ‘It appears that what we’ve got now is the flip side of that initial announcement, which will be useful to investors as they begin to figure out the shape of potential structural cost functions.’

The bank employs approximately 87,000 people worldwide, of whom approximately 44,000 are based in the UK.

Barclays declined to comment on any cuts.

Banks are feeling the pressure of a broader slowdown in dealmaking that has plagued Square Mile for most of this year.

And Venkatakrishnan, who took over from Jess Staley in November 2021, warned that the suffering for the city would continue. Speaking on a podcast last month, he said a revival still looked ‘few and far between’, adding that front-office hiring was being hampered by a lack of deals.

