COSRX Launches TikTok Campaign Asking Consumers to ‘Prepare’ a Perfect Canvas to Improve Skincare Results

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — COSRX, a skin-favorite skin care brand, creates a significant buzz on TikTok with its #SlapSnail #SnelDanceChallenge #SnailDuo #LayerYourSPF TikTok Challenge, 3 Influencers Under #COSRX Achieved billion views. Hashtags. And today, they’re returning to TikTok with a brand new campaign, the #PrepPair Challenge.

COSRX #PrePair TikTok Challenge

The campaign aims to highlight the transformative effects of COSRX’s new product, The 6 Peptide Skin Booster Serum, emphasizing the importance of a well-groomed canvas for a better skin care experience.

COSRX #PrePair TikTok Challenge – QR Code

Launched in August, COSRX’s The 6 Peptide Skin Booster Serum tackles a host of skin concerns with its unique blend of six peptides, addressing firmness, wrinkles, soothing, radiance, texture and pores. This first step serum provides a comprehensive solution for flawless skin.

COSRX #PrePair TikTok Challenge – Prizes

Formulated for optimal comfort and efficacy, the serum boasts a lightweight liquid formula with a water-like texture. Its gentle and hydrating properties ensure fast absorption, leaving no greasy residue. It’s great as a standalone serum, but the formula and texture allow for effortless layering, making it the perfect first step for layering with other skin care products and enhancing their efficacy. Whether applied multiple times or incorporated in the early stages, expect superior results for glowing and revitalized skin.

Participation in the #PrepPair challenge involves using the challenge filter to showcase COSRX products that address various skin concerns. Participants are encouraged to demonstrate new skin confidence through expressive selfies, allowing creativity in expressing confidence, happiness, excitement, quirk or humor. Additionally, users can engage in product reviews featuring 6 peptide skin booster serums and the best synergy duo, including Vitamin C 23 Serum for brightening and hyperpigmentation, Retinol 0.1 Cream for wrinkles and firmness, Niacinamide 15 Serum for pores and sebum Are included. and Advanced Snail 96 Mucin Power Essence for hydration and supple skin.

Share ideas via GRWM, Skin Care Tips, B&As, or any creative format. Don’t forget to include the specified hashtags: @cosrx_official #COSRX #PrepPair #SkinPrepping #SkincarePairing #Peptide.

All participants will automatically be entered into a draw to win some incredible prizes. The top 200 winners will be awarded COSRX’s The 6 Peptide Skin Booster Serum and randomly selected products from Synergy Pair for the perfect match. And the top 10 winners will win AirPods Max along with COSRX products. The challenge will end on December 22, 2023 (PST) and all winners will be announced on January 5, 2023 via their official Instagram (@cosrx) and TikTok channel (@cosrx_official).

Participants are invited to join the #PrepPair challenge and unlock the secrets to glowing, confident skin!

About COSRX:

With its powerful yet affordable skin care solutions, COSRX has quickly become one of America’s favorite skin care brands. Using a minimal number of highly effective natural extracts in concentrated doses, COSRX products deliver visible results by treating the skin with only the essentials it doesn’t need. Find its best-selling skin care solutions at retailers nationwide including Amazon, ULTA, JCPenney, Target, and Dermstore.

Decision

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cosrx-launches-tiktok-campaign-calling-upon-consumers-to-preppair-a-perfect-canvas-to-elevate -skincare-results-301991856.html

