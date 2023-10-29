Cosmos overtakes Bitcoin and Ethereum – this metric increased by 182%

Active users of Comsos have increased by 182% in the last 30 days.

As of press time the project was changing market sentiment.

Daily active users on Cosmos, over the last 30 days [ATOM] Data from Token Terminal showed an increase of 182%. Thus, the number of active addresses grew at a faster pace than Bitcoin. [BTC]Ethereum [ETH]And Coinbase’s L2 base.

Realistic or not, here is ATOM’s market cap in terms of BTC

It seemed necessary to compare Cosmos to Bitcoin and Ethereum because in essence, they are the top two blockchains. As for BASE, since its introduction, it has seen a lot of adoption.

However, publicity and activity around the base has declined significantly. In fact, Token Terminal showed that the project’s daily active users have decreased by 12.5%.

Daily active users can provide important information about the health of a network. In addition to being a metric that measures user acceptance, the metric can indicate changes in market sentiment. Sometimes it also has a big impact on token prices.

More data transport, more Development

Surprisingly, ATOM, the native token of Cosmos, did not feel the impact of active user growth. At press time, ATOM was valued at $7.02 – the same price it was at 30 days ago.

One of the factors influencing the increase can be linked to the Inter-Blockchain Communication (IBC) protocol expansion in Binance Smart Chain. IBC is an open-source protocol developed to handle the movement of data between blockchains.

Based on a report by AMBCrypto a few weeks ago, the expansion will also provide more opportunities for those betting on ATOM. Furthermore, Cosmos is also making movies to ensure that it remains for a long time in the list of blockchains with a good level of development activity.

It looks like the project is using builders program to this effect.

emotion goes sideways

Interestingly, Santiment data shows that efforts for COMSOS are succeeding, as indicated by development activity metrics. Development activity reflects the developers’ commitment to ensuring the proper functioning of the network.

At press time, Cosmos’ growth had increased to 16.22. This means that the number of features shipped through the project has increased. Cosmos also experienced a trend of ups and downs in terms of market awareness.

To measure sentiment, the on-chain platform uses a sentiment weighted sentiment metric. This metric tracks positivity/comments about a project through social media platforms.

How much is 1,10,100 ATOM worth today?

An increase in weighted sentiment means an increase in positive comments. Conversely, a decrease means an increasing negative perception.

From the above data, the weighted sentiment of Cosmos was 0.365. Looking at the chart, comments about the project were largely positive as of press time. However, optimism seemed to be waning.

Source: ambcrypto.com