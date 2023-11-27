On November 26, Jae Kwon posted an update on the forking of Cosmos Hub to create a new chain called AtomOne.

There has been significant disagreement in the Cosmos community over issues such as tokenomics, funding, and the main purpose of the hub.

Additionally, the discussion follows the passing of Proposal #848, which reduces ATOM’s inflation rate from 14% to 10% and the annual staking yield from 19% to approximately 13.4%.

Now listen to the astronauts. NWV #848 passed despite our voting, something that is not too surprising (although it would be nice to know if the subsequent votes came from newly purchased nukes). @cosmos\universe @Allinbits_inc #RaptureParty #atomon Now let’s coordinate a partition. – Antichristus #343 (@jaekwon) 25 November 2023

Atomvan Genesis

Various advantages and disadvantages were stated in a document on the origins of the AtomOne.

The vision is that AtomOne can guide the Cosmos Hub toward safer decisions while acting as a more conservative and immutable alternative hub option.

Kwon expressed concerns about new tokens destroying the properties of existing tokens:

“I believe the ultimate plan should include the integration of ATOM and ATOM/ATOM1 so that instead of mass selling ATOM and decommissioning it, we allow participation from ATOM.”

AtomOne has several goals, including promoting sovereignty, security, and decentralization principles. This Cosmos Hub will also serve as the basis for governance to drive decisions and support the diversity of groups and ideas in the ecosystem while mitigating risks.

AtomOne will also offer Liquid Staking for ATOM tokens to exercise voting power to guide Cosmos.

DeFi researcher John Galt said the fork would be “potentially the largest ATOM airdrop ever.”

He suggested that the majority of the ATOM1 allocation would be given to ATOM stakeholders as a proportionate amount.

“For years, political tensions have hindered the development of the Cosmos Hub. “Most notably when the ATOM 2.0 proposal was vetoed in the fall of 2022,” he said, “without Jay’s conservatism, the Cosmos Hub could have been more innovative.”

1/8 @JaeKwonCosmos founder has announced that he will lead a fork @cosmoshub, If the fork occurred, it would likely result in the largest ATOM airdrop ever. And it would resolve years of political tension – very optimistic for the Cosmos Hub. What you need to know 🧵 pic.twitter.com/aqM4CJccC1 – John Galt (@lurkaroundfind) 26 November 2023

At the moment, this fork is just speculation, and it is unclear whether it will actually be successful or not.

Cosmos Hub is the primary blockchain within the interlinked Cosmos network, and ATOM is used for governance, staking, and network fees.

atom price outlook

ATOM prices surged on Sunday after the passing of resolution #848. The Cosmos Hub governance token reached a weekly high of just under $10 before retreating slightly.

The asset is currently trading at $9.56, down 2.5% on the day.

Furthermore, ATOM has increased by 34% in the past months as altcoins have started their recovery. However, the asset remains down 78.5% from its January 2022 all-time high of $44.45.

Special Offer (Sponsored)

Binance Free $100 (Exclusive): Use this link to register and get $100 free and 10% off fees on Binance Futures your first month. (terms).

source: cryptopotato.com