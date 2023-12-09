CosMc’s: Why McDonald’s wants its own coffee chain

New York CNN –

McDonald’s announced Wednesday that it is piloting a new café concept called CosMc’s, which will be mostly Sell ​​delicious, highly customizable caffeinated beverages with certain food items. The first CosMc location is now open in Illinois, and nine more locations are planned in Texas in the coming months.

For many people, this news probably raised one main question: Why? Why is a chain that’s basically synonymous with burgers suddenly interested in selling sugar-laden coffee drinks? And instead of launching an entirely new brand, why not add those options to the menu at existing McDonald’s locations?

And, perhaps most pressingly, why name it CosMc’s?

They’re a head-scratcher at first. But there are some good reasons for McDonald’s to take this approach.

beverages are beneficial marketplace, and they’re wildly customizable Coffee drinks – as Starbucks is known for – especially.

“There is no category this year that has performed better than specialty coffee,” said David Portalatin, senior vice president and food industry consultant at Circana. He said sales of specialty coffee at quick-service restaurants have increased this year compared to last year.

But you can’t put a bunch of customizable coffee drinks on the McDonald’s menu. Doing so will slow down the kitchen and service time and may confuse customers.

So to try to enter the market without spoiling its regular business, McDonald’s is giving something completely new a try.

You might think that burgers are king at McDonald’s, and drink little more than water, sugar and flavorings. But for restaurants, drinks — especially those types — are a cash cow.

“The profit margin on a beverage can is very high,” said John Gordon, founding partner of Pacific Management Consulting Group, which advises restaurants. A restaurant’s gross profit margin when selling beverages can be as high as 80% — much higher than food margins, he said. Plus, he added, when people go to a café for a drink, they often also buy something to eat.

And coffeeshops are a growing category in the U.S., he said. “McDonald’s doesn’t want to be left behind.”

Beyond being left behind, McDonald’s is always trying to grow the business in new ways, even if Americans are already familiar with the Big Mac.

During an investor event on Wednesday, McDonald’s CEO Chris Kempczinski said that “one area of ​​focus is to identify ways for McDonald’s to participate in attractive and fast-growing categories… We worked on specialty beverages and coffee Is.” McDonald’s could use specialty coffee to help compete in the afternoon, he said, using caffeine and sugar to entice people for a pick-me-up between meals.

McDonald’s already serves coffee at its locations. But it doesn’t have the customizable espresso drinks, teas and other beverages that have helped drive sales at places like Starbucks.

CosMc’s menu is full of them. Take, for example, the Chai Frappe Burst made with boba, whipped cream and a sprinkle of cinnamon. Customers can keep or remove those items and add toffee sprinkles or “pepper sprinkles,” according to CosMc’s site. They can add four espresso shots, a drop of caramel and/or chocolate, two types of flavored syrups, and even a “boost” shot of vitamin C.

But McDonald’s can’t just start selling Triple-Shot Chai Frappe Bursts — keep the whipped cream, add a pump of vanilla and chocolate drizzle — at regular McDonald’s locations. Kempczinski himself said Wednesday that they are too complex for a McDonald’s kitchen.

“Handcrafted beverages, customization — things like that won’t work at McDonald’s on a large scale,” said Joshua Long, managing director and restaurant research analyst at Stephens. “And so they have to do it in a different environment.”

In recent years, McDonald’s has focused on reducing complexity for its employees. One way to do this is to focus on its main menu items. Many of its most successful recent marketing campaigns – such as adult Happy Meals and celebrity meal platforms – have featured McDonald’s items in different configurations, perhaps with some new sauces or toys. Focusing on the basics has helped McDonald’s increase sales.

Testing a new series of complex beverages would jeopardize those efforts. So by trying them out in a new concept that is affiliated with, but separate from, McDonald’s, the company can experiment without disappointing its customers, or frustrating its employees.

“They’re protecting the core brand by doing this in their concept,” Long said.

But none of this explains why CosMc’s name is derived from an obscure McDonald’s character.

CosMc is named after CosMc, a little-known McDonald’s character from the 1980s, whom Kempczinski described Wednesday as “part alien, part surfer, part robot.”

CosMc doesn’t have the cachet of a Hamburglar or a grimace. But that may be the point, said Stephen Zagor, an assistant professor at Columbia Business School who specializes in restaurants and food businesses.

“Because it’s so unknown, customers have a neutral reaction to it,” Zagor said. “We’re starting with a blank slate.”

Still, there are plenty of signs to show customers that they are visiting a location. Which is associated with McDonald’s.

“They’re using the Golden Arch, they’re using terminology. They’re using a lot of the logo colors that have made them successful,” Zagor said. Some of the meals will also be familiar to McDonald’s customers. For example, a section of the online menu called “From the McDonald’s Universe” includes Egg McMuffins and McFlurries.

Still, “starting any business is risky, even for an experienced one like McDonald,” Zagor said. “You’re trying to establish a whole new relationship with customers,” he said. “And there’s always a possibility that it won’t work.”

But for McDonald’s, the real risk isn’t much.

During Wednesday’s event, Kempczinski stressed that testing is extremely limited. “Please, let me emphasize again, we are talking about 10 stores,” he said.

For McDonald’s, which has about 41,000 locations worldwide, and wants to grow that number to 50,000 by 2027, operating 10 stores is a big drop financially. “It’s an integer error,” said David Henkes, senior principal at research firm Technomic.

But it gives McDonald’s the opportunity to take risks that McDonald’s locations wouldn’t have.

“The value of CosMc is not necessarily in creating a new concept,” Henkes said. “It’s in the learning. And be free to learn, experiment, fail, try again.”

McDonald’s can learn how to make real money, expand the business and compete with competitors like Starbucks and others. It can learn how to efficiently create customized drinks so they can be brought to your kitchen. Or it may have some takeaways from CosMc’s layout (the Illinois location has four drive-thrus) or marketing. Or something else entirely.

“It’s kind of an incubator to test things and see what happens,” Henkes said, noting that some of the findings may be unexpected. “That’s the beauty of doing something like this.”

Source: www.cnn.com