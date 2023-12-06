Some government officials believe that aliens – or “nonhuman biology” – are real, but of course, McDonald already knew this.

On December 6, McDonald’s officially announced that its universe was expanding with CosMc’s, a new, smaller format, beverage and breakfast-focused restaurant concept. McDonald’s CEO Chris Kempczinski announced the news of the spinoff restaurant chain during its investor day.

CosMc’s is here!Courtesy McDonald’s

The first location, which opened in December, is located in Bolingbrook, Illinois and is part of a limited trial. The key location will later be joined by some additional outposts, which are planned in the coming year.

CosMc’s is based on McDonald’s beloved, supernatural mascot from the 80s and 90s. Cosmc is known for its zippy personality, which makes the menu, featuring energy-boosting beverages and unique dishes, a perfect fit.

CosMc’s menu is quite extensive, including over 10 new drinks never seen before on a McDonald’s menu. There are also two new sandwiches, as well as McDonald’s favorites for customers to enjoy.

CosMc’s partial drink menu. Courtesy McDonald’s

McDonald’s says CosMc’s menu is “based on beverage exploration, featuring bold and unexpected flavor combinations, vibrant colors and functional boosts.”

This means a wide range of beverages, from lemonade and coffee to energy-boosting drinks like Solar Cherry Energy Slush, Tropical Spiced and S’mores Cold Brew. Patrons can customize their drinks by adding fruity boba, flavored syrups, energy shots and more.

CosMc’s partial food menu. Courtesy McDonald’s

As far as food goes, Cosmak’s Spicy Queso Sandwich and Creamy Avocado Tomatillo Sandwich are its sandwich options, but there are plenty of other sweet and savory snacks to choose from.

On the savory side, Cosmak offers Savory Hash Brown Bites and Pretzel Bites, and on the sweet side, it features Blueberry Lemon Cookie Sundae, Caramel Fudge Brownie and more.

And yes, you can expect to find some McDonald’s classics on the menu — but no combo meals.

Here is the full menu:

Signature Galactic Boost

Sour Cherry Energy Blast: Tart Cherry Slush is blended with true popping boba for an energy boost

Berry Hibiscus Sour-Aide: Tart lemonade mixed with sweet berry probiotic blend and served over ice with a dried lemon wheel.

Island Pick-Me-Up Punch: Punched-up, berry-powered lemonade with dried strawberries

Blueberry Ginger Boost: Vitamin C-rich blueberry-ginger green tea, served with dried blueberries and a lemon wheel

Slushies and Frappes

Chai Frappe Burst

bursting pear slime

Pomegranate Hibiscus Slush

Cold Brew Frappe

Churro Frappe

Iced Tea and Lemonade

tropical spice

Blackberry Mint Green Tea

Sour Tango Lemonade

sweet tea

Fifty-fifty

Iced Tea (Black Tea or Green Tea)

lemonade

bruises

S’mores Cold Brew

Turmeric Spiced Latte

cold brew

iced coffee

Latte

Chai Chai Latte

Cappuccino

say something

Hot chocolate

hot tea (black, green or mint)

Sandwich

Spicy Queso Sandwich: omelette-style egg with sausage, spicy queso sauce, white cheddar cheese and crispy jalapeño chips on a brioche bun

Creamy Avocado Tomatillo Sandwich: Omelet-style egg with applewood bacon, creamy avocado-tomatillo sauce and white cheddar cheese on a brioche bun

bite

Pretzel Bites (with Spicy Queso, Herb Ranch or Hot Mustard)

Savory Hash Brown Bites

McPops (apple with cinnamon, hazelnut, cookie butter or mixed bag)

Snack box filled with meat, cheese and more

baked goods

Blueberry Lemon Cookies

Sea Salt Chocolate Chip Cookies

Caramel Fudge Brownies

soft serve

Cone: Chocolate, Vanilla, Twist

Chocolate, Vanilla, Twist Shakes: Citrus & Cream, Vanilla, Strawberry, Chocolate

Citrus & Cream, Vanilla, Strawberry, Chocolate sunday: Caramel Fudge Brownies, Blueberry Lemon Cookie, Caramel, Hot Fudge

from mcdonald’s universe

McMuffin: Egg, Bacon, Sausage

Egg, Bacon, Sausage McFlurry: Oreo, M&M, Strawberry and Cookie

ordering experience

The exterior of CosMc in Bolingbrook, Illinois. Courtesy of McDonald’s

CosMc’s is set to offer what McDonald’s calls a “seamless digital and drive through experience,” where customers can use a dynamic menu board and cashless payment devices to “easily” complete the ordering and payment processes. Drive-thru pickup windows will be assigned once your order is ready.

By the end of 2024, McDonald’s plans to open approximately 10 CosMc pilot locations, including in the Dallas-Fort Worth and San Antonio, Texas metro areas.

History of CosMc

For those unfamiliar with CosMc, according to the McDonald’s Wiki, he was featured in a series of McDonald’s commercials and print ads from 1986 to 1992.

In a 1987 commercial, CosMc lands in McDonaldland, only to be discovered by Ronald McDonald, Grimace, and the Professor (another character who has since faded into obscurity). The ragtag group’s initial interactions with the character introduce the alien as someone who likes to trade, though without permission first, so it’s less interplanetary commerce and more robbery with a farewell gift.

After some chaos, CosMc and the crew enjoy a meal together, where the alien calls the McDonald’s grub “deliciously wonderful.” Also works as a vehicle – and goes away.

McDonald’s CEO Chris Kempczinski first revealed he would launch the spinoff restaurant chain in a second-quarter conference call on July 27.

The news of CosMc being removed from McDonald’s past follows the hugely successful revival of Grimace. This summer, the Big Purple Blob had its super viral moment in the sun with the release of the Grimace Shake, which started a hilarious TikTok trend with nearly 4 billion views to date.

“This quarter, if I’m being honest, the theme was grimace,” Kempczinski said on the call.

Q1, McDonald’s expectations, will be out of this world.

Source: www.today.com