Coscoyne: 'It feels like I've ruined my life'

A man who quit his job to become a WhatsApp group administrator for a cryptocurrency app says he fears his life has been “ruined” after users were left unable to access investments.

Mark, who also signed up on the app, said someone claiming to work for Coscoin allegedly promised him a big salary and his own office.

He quit his job at Nissan in Washington, near Sunderland, on November 15 and less than two weeks later people started having problems withdrawing money. Mark said he has not heard from Coscoyne since.

“We were just used like puppets. They put a target on our backs and we were there to give up,” he said.

Mark sent a WhatsApp message to Coscoin on November 1

Coincoin, also known as Kos, describes itself as “a leading AI quantitative trading platform where people can double their investments.”

It claims to be based in Washington, USA.

Users fear they have lost thousands of pounds as they have been unable to access funds since November 23.

Coscoin did not respond to the BBC’s request for comment.

A message between “Sophia” and Mark

Mark said he signed up as a user in July after hearing about it from colleagues at Nissan. She was then added to a WhatsApp group that Coscoin used to communicate.

He said he was later contacted by someone named “Sophia”, who claimed to be the project manager, and was told he was contacted because he was active in their group.

“I was buzzing – I thought some big company had taken notice of me,” he told BBC Radio Newcastle.

“Obviously I believed in it and it was a good opportunity,” he said.

They invited her to act as a WhatsApp administrator, where she had to “learn scripted replies”.

He said he was also told to “delete” posts if people claimed CoinCoin was a “scam.”

Mark was sent a message telling him how to explain the work

The BBC observed that thousands of people were active in the WhatsApp group.

,[Cos] They sent us a lot of information, they were telling us how we could make money,” he said.

“It was all very manipulative, we were paid commissions for our work as admins which were paid into our Cos accounts.”

Mark was reportedly promised a commission of US$5,500 (£4,378) per month, which led him to leave his job.

He said all his communication with Cos was through WhatsApp, and his payment would go into his Cos account.

“I thought it was life changing,” he said.

“I believed it at the time, it’s stupid to believe it – I’ve never done anything like it in my life.”

Mark says he tried to make contact with Coscoyne, and claims he was used as a “puppet”.

Users began experiencing problems with their withdrawals after Coincoin ran a “Thanksgiving Special”.

Mark said he attempted to contact “Sophia” and a co-worker to alert them, but received no response.

“When I saw that people were not backing down, that was the first time I felt something was wrong,” he said.

“They told me someone had hacked the account, I kept messaging them but I didn’t get any response.”

‘Destructive’

Since November 23, Mark said he has had no contact with Coscoin.

He told the BBC that he wanted to speak out to make people understand that he and other group administrators were also caught up in this “scam”.

“It is devastating. We thought we were helping by asking questions and showing people how the app works, but now some other admins can’t go home because people are threatening to go to their homes,” he said.

He said he has been threatened and others have also received death threats.

“It was really bad – some people are accusing us and they are sending threats but you can understand why they are angry, they have lost a lot of money.

“I’ve heard stories of people taking out loans to invest, so it’s devastating for them, especially at this time of year.

“I’m devastated – all my friends are in Nissans.

“Now I have nothing, nothing, it’s heartbreaking.”

‘Too good to be true’

Mark said the app had spread by word of mouth among Nissan coworkers. Other people in the Northeast have also said they have lost money.

A Nissan spokesperson said it was aware that “some employees may have been affected”.

Mark added: “Looking back, it was obviously too good to be true, especially the Thanksgiving bonus, how can one double your money?

“I understand that I was naive, I was stupid, especially to leave my job, I have left everything behind.

“They’re scoundrels, absolutely scoundrels. They have no conscience in what they’re doing.”

‘Fraud’

The Washington state Department of Financial Institutions called Coincoin “a fraudulent cryptocurrency trading platform” in a report in September.

Meta, which owns WhatsApp, said it has advice on its website advising users to protect themselves from scams.

Northumbria and Durham Police forces have advised anyone concerned to contact Action Fraud.

