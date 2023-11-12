Corteva: Weak Brazilian Market, Inventory Destocking; Margin improvement through cost reduction (CTVA)

simonkr

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) is a leading global provider of seed and crop protection solutions focused on the agriculture industry. The global seed and crop protection industry is dominated by a few players, including BASF (OTCQX:BASFY), Bayer (OTCPK:BAYZF), Corteva, KWS SAAT, and Syngenta. Corteva became an independent company in June 2019 after being spun off from DowDuPont. Following the spin-off, its growth has been accelerating in recent years due to inflation and the Russia–Ukraine war. Global agricultural product prices are falling, and I expect Corteva to experience a slowdown in growth in the coming years. I start with a “Hold” rating at a fair value of $40.

Seed and crop protection business

The seed and crop protection business accounts for approximately 50/50 of the group’s revenue and group operating profit. Both segments display similar profitability margins. Corteva sells seeds of corn, soybeans and other oilseeds with diverse geographic exposure globally. Its crop protection business provides herbicides, insecticides, nitrogen stabilizers, and pasture and range management herbicides. As shown in the table below, both businesses have experienced significant growth since FY2020, with both price and volume seeing growth.

corteva 10k

The increase in their price and volume from FY20 to FY22 can be attributed to several factors. First, inflation has played a role in their price increases, as Corteva has the global power to pass on the inflationary cost of raw materials to its end customers. These seed and crop protection products are essential for farmers, and customers typically have limited negotiating power with these manufacturers. In 2022, the Federal Trade Commission announced that it had filed a case against pesticide manufacturers Syngenta Crop Protection and Corteva, Inc. A complaint has been filed in federal court against Apple Inc. for allegedly paying distributors to prevent competitors from selling their cheap generic products to farmers. However, given that these crop protection and seed products are controlled by a few global players, these producers wield significant pricing power over their customers.

Second, the Russia–Ukraine war created global concerns about agricultural product supplies. According to the USDA, Ukraine supplies 3.5% of global corn production, 30.6% of sunflower production, and 4.3% of wheat production. The war disrupted these crop supply chains, causing agricultural product prices to rise.

USDA

Finally, Corteva is investing in technologies to increase crop yield and production. These new hybrid and variety seeds command higher prices, which contributes to their overall growth. In the Q3 FY23 earnings call, their management indicated that in 2024, they plan to introduce more than 200 new hybrids and varieties worldwide, following the introduction of more than 300 in 2022 and 2023 combined.

historical financial analysis

Since the spin-off, Corteva’s revenue growth has accelerated, and its operating margin has expanded from 2.6% in FY19 to 9% in FY22. Regarding their capital allocation, they deployed $2.25 billion of cash for share buybacks during the FY19-FY22 period and paid $1.4 billion in dividends out of the $3.9 billion of free cash flow generated during the period. In short, they used most of their free cash flow to fund dividends and share buybacks. Their balance sheet is low leverage with a gross debt leverage ratio of only 0.5x, indicating a very strong balance sheet and capital allocation strategy. Additionally, Corteva is a capital-light business, with capital expenditure accounting for only 3.5% of total sales.

corteva 10k

cost reduction initiatives

Corteva has been implementing cost reduction initiatives over the past year, and they are projected to achieve over $300 million in cost savings in fiscal 2013 alone. As reported by Reuters, Corteva revealed plans to exit 35 countries and reduce its global workforce by about 5% in 2022 as part of the company’s cost-cutting measures. During the Q3 FY23 earnings call, their management outlined the next steps in their global optimization. Crop Protection Network, which includes exiting production activities at its site in Pittsburgh, California and shutting down production at other selected locations.

This cost-cutting plan seems sensible, especially considering that there were multiple business layers and reporting lines when they were part of DowDuPont. His business had expanded into many unprofitable areas. Strategically, it makes sense for the management team to exit these markets and redirect capital into growth areas. Thanks to their cost reduction initiatives and topline growth, their adjusted EPS grew 24.2% in FY20.

Quarterly Review and Outlook

In Q3 FY23, Corteva experienced a 13% organic revenue decline, with operating profit falling to a loss of $161 million. The primary contributing factor was a significant decline in volumes, representing a 15% decline year-on-year. Notably, their crop protection revenues saw an organic decline of 20% year-over-year. Several factors were responsible for the decline in crop protection volumes, as explained by their management.

First, product withdrawals had a negative impact of $95 million or 5% on crop protection volumes. Secondly, there was inventory destocking in North America. Finally, delays in farmers’ purchases in Brazil impacted volume growth in the quarter. Given the prior warning given ahead of the quarterly results, the market came as no surprise on earnings day.

corteva quarterly earnings

corteva quarterly earnings

I believe a major factor contributing to their slow growth is the falling price of crop products. As shown in the chart below, the CBOT wheat futures price has returned to 2020 levels. Declining crop prices have an impact on farmers’ future income, which may affect their motivation to increase production in coming years. This drop in price also represents a reversal of historical price trends. At the end of the day, crops are a commodity, and when supply exceeds demand, prices go down.

CBOT wheat futures, NASDAQ data

For full-year guidance, the forecast indicates a 2% decline in revenues at the midpoint, including 3% headwinds from portfolio exits. Operating EBITDA at the midpoint is expected to grow 4%, while EPS is projected to decline. All forecasts have been revised downwards, including cuts to revenue, profit and free cash flow, compared to their prior guidance of 3%.

Corteva Q3 FY23 Presentation

During the earnings call, the management team also provided information on FY24 and FY25 growth, anticipating lower revenue growth rates in both fiscal years compared to the levels implicit in their multi-year revenue target. In their guidance model, as mentioned earlier, they expect a reduction in margins for Brazilian farmers impacted by higher interest rates and commodity prices. It is noteworthy that Latin America accounts for more than 25% of total revenues, making it an important market for Corteva.

According to USDA forecasts, wheat production in Brazil is projected to decline 7% to 10.2 MMT next season due to higher production costs, lower expected farmer incomes and current weather conditions. In our opinion, it appears to be a bearish cycle for agricultural products at this time. As global inflation begins to ease, commodity prices are expected to return to pre-pandemic levels, and excess growth driven by the pandemic and war is waning. This could put significant development pressure on Corteva.

major risks

multiple lawsuits: If you review their annual reports, you’ll find that their current lawsuits span several pages, which is quite understandable given their production of chemical products like herbicides and pesticides. One example is the announcement in 2021 of a $4 billion cost-sharing agreement by DuPont (DD), Chemours, and Corteva to settle lawsuits related to the historical use of highly toxic “forever chemicals” known as PFAS, according to media It is mentioned in. In Corteva’s FY22 annual report, it was revealed that, under the terms of the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU), Corteva’s estimated total share of the potential $2 billion penalty is approximately $600 million.

high list: In FY22, Corteva added $1.7 billion to their inventory, which significantly impacted their working capital. The underlying logic is straightforward: They experienced strong growth in both volume and price during FY20, with 15% organic revenue growth. During the earnings call, their management noted increased channel inventory in Brazil, and weak demand has created challenges for inventory destocking at Corteva. High inventory levels are creating difficulties for their working capital management and affecting free cash flow generation.

foreign exchange in emerging countries: Given Corteva’s significant business presence in emerging markets, particularly Latin America where currency depreciation is a common phenomenon, foreign exchange has had an adverse impact on their revenue growth. In FY19, the impact decreased by 3%, followed by a 5% decrease in FY20, and a 3% decrease in FY22. Fluctuations in currency values ​​in these regions have created challenges for Corteva’s financial performance.

Evaluation

In the model, I forecast a 2% decline in revenue and a 6.4% decline in profit this year, in line with management’s guidance. The company is using its cash for share repurchases, and I expect shares outstanding to decline 1.5% year over year, in line with their historical trend.

For FY24 and FY25, revenue growth rates are projected to be in the low-single digits, impacted by weak growth in Brazil and declining crop production prices. For normalized revenue growth, the model assumes 6% growth, consisting of 3% price growth and 3% volume growth. Given Corteva’s ability to pass on raw material cost inflation to its end customers, a 3% pricing and mix increase seems appropriate. The projected 3% normalized volume growth is in line with the long-term historical trend.

Due to their cost cutting initiatives and new product launches, I am estimating their operating margins to grow by 30-40 basis points per annum, targeting 12.2% operating margins by FY32.

Corteva DCF – author’s calculations

The model employs a 10% discount rate, 4% terminal growth rate, and 21% tax rate. The fair value of their stock price is estimated to be $40 per share.

takeaway

I applaud Corteva’s initiatives to cut costs and exit unprofitable markets. These efforts may further enhance their margin expansion. However, weak demand in Brazil and global inventory destocking will put severe pressure on their revenue growth in the coming years. As a result, I’m initiating a ‘Hold’ rating at a fair value of $40 per share.

Source: seekingalpha.com