November 12, 2023
Corteva: Weak Brazilian Market, Inventory Destocking; Margin improvement through cost reduction (CTVA)


simonkr

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) is a leading global provider of seed and crop protection solutions focused on the agriculture industry. The global seed and crop protection industry is dominated by a few players, including BASF (OTCQX:BASFY), Bayer (OTCPK:BAYZF), Corteva, KWS SAAT, and Syngenta. Corteva became an independent company in June 2019 after being spun off from DowDuPont. Following the spin-off, its growth has been accelerating in recent years due to inflation and the Russia–Ukraine war. Global agricultural product prices are falling, and I expect Corteva to experience a slowdown in growth in the coming years. I start with a “Hold” rating at a fair value of $40.

corteva 10k

USDA

corteva 10k

corteva quarterly earnings

corteva quarterly earnings

CBOT wheat futures, NASDAQ data

Corteva Q3 FY23 Presentation

Corteva DCF – author’s calculations

Source: seekingalpha.com

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related News

Invest in 3 energy giants for safe and stable investments

Invest in 3 energy giants for safe and stable investments

November 12, 2023
The Evolution of Digital Ownership: Exploring Metaverse Tokens and the NFT Revolution

The Evolution of Digital Ownership: Exploring Metaverse Tokens and the NFT Revolution

November 12, 2023

You may have missed

Invest in 3 energy giants for safe and stable investments

Invest in 3 energy giants for safe and stable investments

November 12, 2023
The Evolution of Digital Ownership: Exploring Metaverse Tokens and the NFT Revolution

The Evolution of Digital Ownership: Exploring Metaverse Tokens and the NFT Revolution

November 12, 2023
Inside the Army factory making AR-15 ammunition: 4 takeaways

Inside the Army factory making AR-15 ammunition: 4 takeaways

November 12, 2023
How can CapCut Creative Suite stimulate your creativity?

How can CapCut Creative Suite stimulate your creativity?

November 12, 2023
How our dirty air is inspiring innovation – Times of India

How our dirty air is inspiring innovation – Times of India

November 12, 2023
Airbus is testing a new wing design that could revolutionize flight

Airbus is testing a new wing design that could revolutionize flight

November 12, 2023