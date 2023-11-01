Chantilly, Virginia, November 01, 2023–(BUSINESS WIRE)– CORT, the nation’s leading provider of furniture rental and destination services, today announced the addition of Shawn Redden, who has over 20 years in the media, financial sector, as Senior Vice President of Finance, to its executive leadership team. Has experience of more than. Services, and telecommunications.

“With a proven track record of success in financial leadership, Sean is an excellent addition to our high-performing and growth-oriented team,” said CORT Chief Financial Officer Debbie Lansford. “Sean’s expertise and strategic vision will help us shape our financial strategies and advance our commitment to operational efficiency.”

Prior to his role at CORT, Sean served as head of financial planning and analysis for Gannett’s consumer marketing division, where he also led pricing and revenue optimization. Additionally, he held leadership roles at American Express and was responsible for overseeing investment optimization through capital budgeting, process reengineering and business development finance.

Shawn said, “As someone passionate about building and leading high-performing financial teams, I am eager to join an organization like CORT that matches these values ​​and is dedicated to providing better value to our clients. Is.” “In this role, I look forward to working with my colleagues as a trusted internal and external partner to drive revenue growth and manage our bottom line.”

Shawn holds an MBA degree from Arizona State University’s WP Carey School of Business and a bachelor’s degree in economics from the University of Virginia. He will be based at CORT’s Chantilly, VA, headquarters and work in the Office of the CFO to improve financial reporting, capital allocation and forecasting. Outside of work, Shawn enjoys coaching youth flag football and volleyball as well as spending time with his wife and their two children.

About CORT

CORT, a part of Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway, is the nation’s leading provider of transition services, including home and office furniture rentals, event décor, destination services, apartment locating, tours and other services. With a global network of over 100 locations including offices, distribution centers, furniture rental showrooms and furniture outlets throughout the United States, operations in the United Kingdom and partners in over 80 countries around the world, no other furniture rental company Can do. CORT’s breadth of services is matched by its companywide commitment to making a house a home, an office a great place to work, and an event a memorable celebration. For more information please visit www.cort.com.

