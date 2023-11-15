Lawyers representing Eva Kelly have asked the European Parliament to investigate whether her parliamentary immunity was breached as part of its investigation into the so-called Qatargate cash-for-influence scandal.

In an interview with Euronews, Christophe Marchand and Sven Marie said that they had requested a hearing before the Parliament’s Legal Affairs (JURI) Committee so that they could have evidence of what they claimed to be a violation of the Greek MEPs’ right to parliamentary protection.

He hopes that if Parliament finds his arrest a violation of the institution’s immunity rules, designed to protect lawmakers from arbitrary political persecution, it will support his case in Belgian courts.

Marchand said, “Eva Kelly’s parliamentary security was not respected and there will be consequences for this. One consequence is that she cannot be prosecuted for this.”

corruption scandal, in which Kelly and others in Parliament were accused of taking thousands of euros from Qatari and Moroccan officials in return for influencing European Parliament decisions, sending shockwaves through Brussels and prompting Parliament to clamp down on lax rules on staff. Was forced to put it. Behaviour. Both the countries made fierce allegations.

Kelly was arrested last December for crimes including corruption and money laundering after allegedly being ‘caught in the act’, leading to his parliamentary immunity being immediately removed.

He was later removed from his position as one of the Vice-Presidents of the European Parliament and his party membership was suspended.

But her lawyers, who insist on her innocence, claim that her arrest and the prior investigation by the Belgian prosecutor and secret services of various EU countries is “an attack on the heart of democracy in the EU.”

“You were […] “Abusing the Belgian justice system, disrespecting the court system, attacking the functioning of the European Parliament,” Marchand claimed. “You had Belgian police officers secretly conducting surveillance in the Parliament. “

He further said, “Parliament has to be aware of this and then take good decisions.”

He said, “It is the duty of the European Parliament to act now. If they do not act, we will suffer the consequences because we believe this is a mistake, this is an individual mistake.”

The lawyers said that their request for a hearing, already submitted to the Parliament Bureau and the JURI Committee, was a personal plea to President Metsola to “take over” the case before Parliament.

A spokesperson for the jury committee was not immediately available to confirm whether the request for a hearing was pending.

‘Belgium-Gate’

In his interview on Wednesday, Kelly’s legal team repeatedly defended their client’s innocence and claimed that the prosecutor’s investigative files, to which they recently gained access, contain no evidence that he was subjected to “parliamentarian interference.” Was ever paid to take inappropriate action as a member.” ,

He says Belgian prosecutors made “mistakes” in their investigation and that their “tunnel vision” approach led to Kelly being mistakenly convicted of crimes he is not guilty of, when he is supposed to. Several bags of cash were found in his possession in Brussels. Home.

They also claim there was no reference to Kelly in a report submitted to the federal prosecutor by Belgian secret services in April last year, months before his arrest.

Mary said, “His name was not mentioned in that report. So there was no suspicion against him. There were many suspicions against other people too, who were not initially harassed in this file.”

“These names were known. These names were considered suspicious, but nothing was done about it,” he said. Relation to the case.

Mary said, “You can’t call this file Qatargate anymore. It’s over. You have to call the file Belgium-gate.”

The case’s lead investigating judge, Michael Claes, was forced to step down from his role in June allegation of bias,

It was revealed that Claes’ son was a business partner of Maria Arena’s son in a medicinal cannabis company.

An official announcement released by the federal prosecutor’s office claimed that Claes decided to withdraw from the case “despite the absence of any actual evidence to cast doubt on the integrity of any party involved, and in the absence of evidence that he and his investigators Has done a lot of work.” Case”.

But Marchand and Marie say Kelly has been the victim of an unnecessarily heavy hand from Belgian prosecutors.

Mary questioned, “What is the difference between finding money around Madam Arena and finding money around Madam Kelly? What is the difference? Why does one go to jail during four months? Why? And the other is not even bothered. ” A venue associated with the MEP Maria Arena.

Giorgi’s relationship a ‘private matter’

Cali’s life partner, Francesco Giorgi, is another prime suspect in the broader investigation.

Since his arrest in December, Giorgi is believed to have confessed to hiding cash at his and Cali’s home meant for Pier Antonio Panzeri, the Italian socialist MEP at the center of the case and to whom Giorgi previously reported. Was helpful.

cage, now Agreed A “repentance” by the Belgian prosecutor, having agreed to share substantial details about the case with Belgian prosecutors.

But Kelly’s team insists that the money her partner stashed in their home in no way incriminates her.

They continue to question why Kelly was detained for significantly longer than the others, despite previously claiming that she was being kept behind bars “as a woman”. trophy,

since she was Issued Kelly’s decision to continue living with Giorgi has come under criticism from Harren prison in April this year. But his team says it is a personal choice that should not interfere with his right to be innocent.

Mary said, “The fact is that Eva Kelly still lives with Francesco Girogi. You know, Melania Trump is also with Donald Trump.” “It’s a private matter.”

He added, “What I do know is that he’s a very good father and a very good mother to his little one. And I think that’s the only thing we have to think about.”

“What’s the relationship between them, do they sleep together, do they eat together or not, you know, I couldn’t really answer that question,” he said.

According to her lawyers, despite her ordeal, Kelly is determined to “fight” to prove her innocence and continue her political career.

