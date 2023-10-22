Corruption is legal in America: the biggest threat to democracy is evident

“Clearly hidden corruption is a real threat to our democracy…Under existing law, campaign contributions are illegal if there is an apparent quid pro quo, and legal if there is not. But bribery can be just as bad as creating legal campaign contribution obligations… The structure of private campaign finance has essentially pre-corrupted our politicians, so much so that they can’t even recognize blatant bribery because it’s so Seems like they do it every day. ” – Law Professor Zephyr Teachout at Fordham University.

Candidates feel that their primary responsibility is to their donors, not to their ordinary voters. Donors decide who wins and who loses elections; The person who raises the most money wins , In 2020, 93.38% of House members who raised the most money won, while 82.35% of senators who raised the most money won.

Congress spends 30% to 70% Funding his time for re-election; majority Their donations come from major corporations.

This system encourages politicians to do what their donors want in order to ensure that they continue to receive donations and outside funding.

there are Limit how much individuals and corporations can donate directly to candidates; However, there is no limit on the amount of money they can donate to Super Political Action Committees (Super PAC). Super PACs are organizations that campaign but are not allowed to coordinate with a candidate or party.

There is significant evidence that members of Congress do what their donors want rather than what the average American does. there is no correlation Between what the average American wants and what policies Congress adopts. while there is a high correlation Between what special interest groups and affluent Americans want and what Congress adopts.

fewer 1% Most Americans donate more than $200 to political campaigns, while 0.05% do not maximum amount.

Lobbyists are hired by donors to influence politicians, sometimes even directly. write law For Congress. They can easily get sucked into tax loopholes and other benefits for the rich.

“Sadly, as I put it, we are on the path to seeing our great country slide toward an oligarchy of government – ​​where virtually all economic and political power rests in the hands of a handful of very wealthy families. Is.” , Senator Bernie Sanders.

senator bernie sanders

political scientists have Research And many agree with Senator Bernie Sanders – the United States can be thought of as an oligarchy. Oligarchy is a system of government in which a small group of people hold most of the power. In the United States, that small group of people is a very wealthy subgroup of Americans – the 0.05%.

abundance of scholars Says we need to get money out of politics to fix our corrupt campaign finance system.

“We must reject private financing of campaigns as the only model. We need to provide sufficient public funding for campaigns so that anyone with broad support can run for office and respond effectively to attacks, without relying on private patrons. Running for office should not be a job defined by perpetually begging at the feet of the nation’s wealthiest donors…Those two reforms would be transformative. We will never end every shady deal, but we can make politics more about serving the public and not like legalizing bribery. There’s one last thing we should do: ban corporate spending and limit total campaign spending. – Law Professor Zephyr Teachout at Fordham University.

Professor Zephyr Teachout

Source: www.dailykos.com