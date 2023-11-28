Positive events have emerged for high-performing blockchain network Solana (SOL), indicating bullish momentum. Over the past month, the price of Solana has increased by 84%, and is currently trading at $56.

With gains of 18 days out of the last 30 days and price volatility of 22.32%, Solana is still a force to be reckoned with. In that time period, the price of SOL increased by a staggering 78%, from $32 to $57.

The ecosystem is even more excited now that Binance has listed BONK, a meme coin based on Solana. Another proof of Solana’s commitment to the arts is the creation of Artists in Residence, a bustling studio that showcases the diversity of art forms included in the project.

Introducing Artists in Residence: a living studio designed to showcase the diversity of art in the Solana ecosystem. Watch artists create live @ArtBasel Celebrate Miami Beach and a dimension of creative expression that is only possible at Solana. pic.twitter.com/p9IjB8pGKd – Solana (@solana) 20 November 2023

Analyst’s bullish forecast: Solana surges as Ethereum challenger

Well-known pseudonymous cryptocurrency expert Bluntz has shared an interesting forecast for Solana (SOL), predicting a strong rally and uptrend for the virtual asset.

Bluntz said in a recent YouTube presentation that Solana’s native cryptocurrency, SOL, which is a strong competitor to Ethereum (ETH), has the potential to reach the $80 level.

Based on their research, Solana is about to experience a significant surge, indicating potential buying opportunities as it stands as a formidable Ethereum alternative in the cryptocurrency market.

The Elliott Wave theory, a popular technical analysis approach in trading that was created by Ralph Nelson Elliott in the 1930s, is the main focus of Bluntz’s analysis.

Elliott Wave theory states that price movements in financial markets generally follow a natural rhythm consisting of five waves that follow the trend and three waves that correct it.

Bluntz said Solana has effectively passed its corrective phase – a key point that suggests a bigger surge could be on the way.

Their analysis indicates that this pattern marks the end of Solana’s falling price trend and the beginning of a new bullish phase for the cryptocurrency.

SOL market cap currently stands at $23.205 billion on daily chart: Tradingview.com

Solana’s anticipated triple-digit growth in 2024

Meanwhile, X account @AltcoinSherpa, a crypto analyst, is bullish about SOL. After analyzing the SOL price pattern, the analyst said that an entry below $50 would be excellent and he expects a correction in the SOL price.

Solana’s price has been rising since mid-October 2023, and reached its 2023 peak of $68.20 on November 16, before starting to decline.

AltcoinSherpa estimates that the price of SOL will rise to triple digits in 2024.

1/ Exciting times for the Solana community as we enter the post-Breakpoint era! 🌐 Solana Breakpoint 2023 in Amsterdam was a game-changer, leading to a massive surge of 140%. $SOL and an overall ecosystem rebound. 📈Let’s highlight the highlights! pic.twitter.com/cF2Na7a97O – Coinex Global (@coinexcom) 24 November 2023

In a related development, CoinX Research, the research and development arm of cryptocurrency exchange site CoinX, talked about the top Solana ecosystem trends in Q4 2023.

According to CoinX Research, the recent Solana Breakpoint 2023, an annual Solana community event in Amsterdam, was the apparent reason for the massive surge in the SOL-focused ecosystem.

Due to all these elements, market analysts predict a bullish rise in the price of Solana. They predict its value will rise to $60 or more by December 2023, indicating strong growth and innovation potential.

