Correction: Interim Management Statement - Business News

9 February 2024

Hargreaves Hale AIM VCT PLC

Interim Management Statement

Q1 2024

Introduction

This interim management statement covers the first quarter of the 2023/24 financial year, 1 October 2023 to 31 December 2023. The investment performance measures included in this report are calculated on a pence per share basis and include realized and unrealized gains and losses.

Overview

The inflation outlook remained soft in the UK, US and elsewhere this quarter, with headline inflation falling faster than many expected. Dovish comments from the Federal Reserve raised the possibility of a possible base rate cut as early as March 2024. Improving sentiment and largely easy financial conditions helped lift markets in the run up to Christmas.

Although still high, wage growth in the UK has begun to slow, falling from a high of 8.5% in July to 6.5% in November 2023. Combined with a sharp decline in energy costs, this has driven up UK inflation (Consumer Price Index, CPI). It declined sharply to 4.0% in December 2023.

Consumer confidence in the UK continues to improve as the cost of living crisis eases and the outlook for the mortgage market improves. ONS data painted a mixed picture over Christmas, including strong consumer spending focused on food and leisure and weak spending on non-food items such as durables and clothing. The combination of strong trading over the Black Friday weekend and weakness over the Christmas period suggests consumers were focused on value. Unemployment remains well controlled in Britain.

The UK economy is modestly outperforming expectations, although still facing a recession. The Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) report, which offers an outlook on current economic trends, indicated some strength in the economy in November and December, with the UK Composite PMI, which pulls together individual sectors that showed strength. Indications of expansion in business activity. The core services sector more than offset the weakness in manufacturing and construction. After the period ended, the Bank of England made modest positive revisions to its growth outlook for 2024 while lowering its inflation forecast, potentially paving the way for a rate cut in the summer of 2024. The futures market neatly reflects this change in expectations. At the beginning of this financial year, markets were estimating rates to remain unchanged at 5.25% till September 2024. In contrast, by January 31, 2024, markets were forecasting that the Bank of England would cut rates three times to 4.5%. September 2024. If this happens, and it should be noted that these forecasts can be quite volatile, it will significantly help UK households, the broader economy and, we hope, appetite for risk assets.

After two very difficult years on AIM, we are pleased to finally be able to report a period of positive performance on AIM, which rose 5.7% in the three months to December 2023. While it is still early days and it is arguable that the ‘pivot rally’ went too far, it is encouraging to see some early signs of returning investor interest in UK smaller companies. That being said, investor interest in even the smallest AIM companies has not yet waned and the flow picture for UK equity funds remains very challenging.

Display

In the 3 months to 31 December 2023, unaudited NAV per share increased by 0.06 pence from 46.34 pence to 46.40 pence, with no dividend paid in the quarter, giving a total return of +0.1%.

Qualifying investments made a net loss of -0.68 pence per share, while non-qualifying investments made a profit of 0.51 pence per share. The adjustment balance was the Marlboro Special Situations Fund, net of ongoing costs and investment income.

eligible investment

Zoo Digital’s shares (+62.5%, +0.32 pence per share) recovered after an agreement to end the actors’ and screenwriters’ strike, which has severely limited the production of new content for distribution by the streaming platform . The supply of content to Zoo Digital for localization was severely disrupted and financial performance remains weak, with the company issuing a further downgrade to expectations for the year to March 31, 2024. Despite this, the company remains optimistic that it will achieve substantial growth in its next financial year.

Learning Technology Group shares (+26.3%, +0.22 pence per share) began to recover as investor sentiment improved after the publication of its results for the six months to 30 June 2023 confirmed that the company delivered in line with expectations. Continued to do business. This was followed by a full-year trading update after the period ended, in which the company confirmed it had met revenue and profit expectations while outperforming in terms of cash generation.

The period began with another significant decline in Maxcite’s FY2013 revenue guidance (+38.0%, +0.21 pence per share), reflecting continued weakness in the US life sciences sector. Subsequently, the company achieved notable milestones with the first regulatory approval in the US and UK for a new gene editing therapy for sickle cell disease developed by Vertex and Crispr on the company’s flow electroporation platform. The approvals trigger a large milestone payment and will generate future royalty payments. As a result, the company was able to substantially upgrade FY23 guidance, reversing a significant amount of previous downgrades. Additionally, the company announced the retirement of long-term CEO Doug Doerfler.

Surface Transforms (-60.2%, -0.48 pence per share) warned that its production ramp was being disrupted due to production line issues. Although there was confidence that bringing in new equipment to address single points of failure and changes to the maintenance program would resolve the issues, revenue growth fell short of expectations. The company is guiding for very good revenue growth in FY24 as production ramps up.

C4X Discovery (-52.2%, -0.28 pence per share) released results for the year to July 2023. The company benefited from a strong funding position following the end of the period following the realization of £16m for the sale of its Orexin-1 program to Indivior. and $11 million following the completion of pre-clinical milestones on its Nrf2 activator program (oral therapy to treat inflammatory and respiratory diseases), now under development by AstraZeneca following a license agreement signed in November 2022.

Equipmake (-11.1%, -0.25 pence per share) reported results for the year to May 2023, in which revenue rose 38% to £5.1 million. After the period, the company published its results for 6 months till November 2023. Although the company has been successful in winning new contracts, revenue guidance for the year through May 2024 was reduced to a more manageable level. The company has appointed a new and very experienced COO to support its expansion as it looks to open new markets.

non-qualified investment

On the Beach (+65.2%, +0.11 pence per share) full year results to September 2023 highlighted a significantly improved trading period, benefiting from strong growth in longer term and premiums. Profits were also higher than expected due to lower marketing expenses. Strong cash generation as well as £75.8 million of cash on the balance sheet (e.g. customer deposits) allowed the company to reinstate its dividend.

Hollywood Bowl (+23.6%, +0.10 pence per share) results for the year to September 2023 confirmed another year of strong trading. The company has a strong balance sheet, supported by a dividend (4.2% yield) and a £10m share buy-back.

Chemring (+26.3%, +0.10 pence per share) is benefiting from very strong demand in the global defense market, with FY2013 revenues up 18% to £473 million and a record order book. Underlying profits rose 16% to £69 million.

Shortly after providing a stronger outlook with the release of its results for the 6 months to June 2023, XP Power (-42.5%, -0.08 pence per share) downgraded its guidance for FY23, citing soft semiconductors. Surprised the market with a significant decline. Demand and customer postponement. The weak financial performance threatened to breach the company’s debt covenants, which was addressed by fundraising, cost cutting, and suspension of the company’s dividend policy. A subsequent update confirmed that the company traded in line with its revised outlook.

portfolio structure

VCT is well above the HMRC defined investment test and ended the period at 92.25% invested as measured by the HMRC investment test. By market value, the weighting of eligible investments decreased from 58.70% to 51.50%.

Qualified investment activity remains very weak with a £0.5m investment in existing portfolio company Eden Research. Eden is a sustainable biopesticide developer and manufacturer with proprietary plastic-free encapsulation technology for use in agricultural protection.

Following the acquisition of Abcam, Osirium and Instem in the quarter, we exited them completely. Velocis was also subject to a bid which was completed after the period ended. After continued underperformance, in both cases, we exited Analytics and reduced our investment in Blackbird.

We made minor adjustments to the non-qualified portfolio in response to the company’s update. We added new non-eligible investments in short-dated investment grade bonds and sold investments in short-dated UK government bonds (iShares UK Gilts 0-5 years). Following receipt of the proceeds from the subscription offering, we modestly increased our investment in the Marlboro Special Situations Fund and made a series of investments in the Marlboro Micro-Cap Growth Fund. The combined investment in both funds is 10.2% of net assets.

There were no significant changes in the allocations to non-qualified equities, fixed income or cash, which represented 9.6%, 13.2% and 15.4% of net assets, respectively.

HMRC investment tests are set out in Chapter 3 of Part 6 Income Tax Act 2007, which should be read in conjunction with this Interim Management Statement. Funds raised by VCTs are first included in investment tests from the beginning of the accounting period, starting with the third anniversary of the date on which the funds were raised. Therefore, the allocation of eligible investments as defined by law may differ from the portfolio weighting measured by market value relative to the VCT’s net assets.

Share buy back and discount control

2,150,497 shares were acquired in the quarter at an average price of 42.86 pence per share. The share price rose from 46.34p to 46.40p within the quarter and traded at a 9.91% discount to the 31 December 2023 NAV following publication on 9 January 2024.

post expiration

The unaudited NAV per share for the year to 31 January 2024 decreased from 46.40 pence to 46.16 pence, a decrease of 0.52%. The FTSE AIM All-Share Index declined 1.02%.

We have completed a follow-on investment of £2.0 million in strip tinting after the end of the term.

co-manager appointment

Lucy Bloomfield has been a member of the VCT fund management team since joining Canaccord Genuity Asset Management in October 2018 as Deputy Fund Manager. We are pleased to announce that following her promotion to the position of Fund Manager, Lucy was appointed Co-Manager of the Company on 8 February 2024. Oliver Bedford will remain as lead manager and will remain a non-executive director of the company.

Anna Salim has been a member of the VCT fund management team since joining Canaccord Genuity Asset Management in April 2018 as an investment analyst. Reflecting her knowledge and experience, Anna Salim was recently promoted to Portfolio Manager. She remains a member of the VCT Fund management team.

Ending

