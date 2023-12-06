Corporate Minimum Tax: When a Billion Isn't Really a Billion

The moment it was signed into law, the Inflation Reduction Act sent big company corporate tax and finance departments into overtime to calculate the effects it would have on their profits. One group in particular is still looking for answers: those whose companies may have once hit the $1 billion mark but are unlikely to do so again in the near future.

The Inflation Reduction Act generally requires companies that report an average of more than $1 billion in income over a three-year period to pay a 15 percent minimum tax rate on that income, known as the corporate alternative minimum. Tax (CAMT). Some companies already meet that requirement, but corporations that have certain credits or deductions that reduce their tax rate to less than 15 percent of their book income may have an additional tax obligation to make up the difference. May be subject to.

CAMT starts with adjusted financial statement earnings. Financial statement net operating losses can be carried forward and reduce financial statement income for tax purposes. Additionally, minimum tax liability can be reduced by general business credits, and companies can use accelerated depreciation (under the Internal Revenue Code) in calculating financial statement income for minimum tax.

Lump sum windfall, lifetime tax?

On the surface, CAMT appears to be straightforward, but these requirements are causing concern among a specific group of companies. Some companies that have one-time activities that count toward their book income, such as the sale of a business unit, are concerned that those transactions will push them over the tax threshold, even if these companies are not otherwise subject to tax. CAMT.

Take electric and natural gas utility CenterPoint, for example. According to the Wall Street Journal, the utility sold two businesses during a three-year period from 2020 to 2022, which falls within the three-year period that will be used to determine the applicability of the minimum tax. These sales generated substantial book and tax benefits – on which CenterPoint paid regular corporate income taxes – and those benefits would also likely subject the company to minimal taxes. The IRS has issued guidance providing relief for corporations that have realized gains in transactions in which no gain or loss is recognized for tax purposes, but has not provided relief for corporations that have realized gains in transactions in which no gain or loss is recognized for tax purposes. Recognition transactions have yielded extraordinary profits.

The company argued in a comment letter to US regulators that this signals that the three-year test is not an appropriate measure of whether a firm should be subject to CAMT. Some trade groups have suggested that companies should take a year out from their three-year snapshot to account for these types of abnormalities. But so far, the government has not indicated its willingness to provide any relaxation for these instances.

There is a lack of clarity in companies

Although the IRS issued guidance in September clarifying several aspects of the new rules regarding some common M&A transactions, it did not address the phenomenon that occurs when companies that would otherwise exceed the $1 billion threshold. They trigger the tax for a reason. One-time transaction. Currently, the best explanation given by a Big Four consultant in a recent webinar was this: “These rules can be thought of as heads, you win, tails I lose.” That is to say, there will be CAMT liability on both sides of the transaction.

With the huge commitment ($700 billion) made by the US government in the Inflation Reduction Act, companies can rest assured that compliance with this legislation will be a priority, as CAMT is the main revenue driver offsetting some of the health care and climate expenditures. Law. Whether a company is consistently hitting the billion-dollar mark in its book income, or they have been pushed beyond that threshold by a one-time acquisition, the IRS will expect corporations to comply. And non-compliance will result in interest and penalties.

For the corporate tax and finance departments, until the government provides more details on any concessions being given for a one-time incident, vigilance will have to act as the last safeguard. Firms must be prepared to pay that tax whether they believe it should apply to them or not, unless they have guidance otherwise. Failure to do so will not only result in large financial liabilities, but – should a company be labeled as a corporate tax dodger – a PR nightmare that could pale in comparison to the financial liabilities.

