Corporate greed and the price of eggs

On Tuesday, a federal jury in Illinois concluded that the nation’s two largest egg producers, along with two egg industry trade groups, conspired to restrict the availability of eggs and raise prices. On social media, the jury’s findings were immediately linked to a huge increase in the price of eggs in the autumn of 2022.

However, the truth of the story is more complex than the headlines. Food companies began complaining about the price-fixing scheme as early as 2011, Bloomberg Law reports. What’s more, this plan was implemented in the 1990s, if not earlier.

The story of egg price fixing is not about how food producers conspired to raise prices at a time when the country was struggling with the effects of a pandemic. This is a story of how food industry conglomerates and corporate manufacturers Always Looking for ways to cheat the system.

According to the American Farm Bureau, Thanksgiving dinner is expected to cost 4.5% less in 2022 than usual. However, this is 25% more than in 2019. How much of this is simply corporate greed? More than the national media wants to admit.

Here’s a chart from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics that shows prices of some common food items at the beginning of this year.

Egg prices doubled in a month. When Thanksgiving rolled around last year, shoppers found that the price of a dozen eggs was nearly three times higher than in the spring. This is the kind of growth that media outlets — who seemed willing to deliver horror stories about inflation, even if it meant finding a family buying 12 gallons of milk every week to use as an example — Dying to uncover. And they did.

Whether it came from The Wall Street Journal, CNBC, or PBS, the message and treatment were the same: statistics showing how egg prices are rising, a story about some family or small restaurant owner hurt by rising costs, and an explanation. That the “egflation” was caused by an outbreak of avian flu that killed millions of chickens. The flu problem was real. However, there were also artificial shortages and price increases among producers who were not greatly affected by the flu. .

Cal-Maine Foods, the nation’s largest egg producer, reported a 200% increase in revenue and a stunning 718% increase in profits last quarter, as CNN notes a March 2023 story, “The rapid rise in egg prices because of.”

Cal-Maine controls approximately 20% of the US market for eggs. According to CNN report, the company not only doubled the price of its eggs but also its sales. More Eggs were less than last year. Evidence of actual scarcity is difficult to find. Additionally, in its December 2022 quarterly report, Cal-Maine indicated that “no bird flu was detected in any of its facilities.”

No bird flu seen in the country’s largest supplier. It sold more eggs than in 2021. But its price more than doubled while achieving incredible profit growth. It certainly seems like avian flu – which was a real thing that actually affected poultry production around the world – was used as an excuse to raise prices to completely inexcusable levels. .

Unsurprisingly, Cal-Maine is one of two companies included in Tuesday’s jury findings.

When all this is put together, it shows that there is an industry that has been manipulating the market for three decades or more, and that has ignored the real facts about inflation in order to hide its naked grip on record profits. Have taken advantage of both the disease and media publicity.

Eggs have long been one of the cheapest forms of protein available to consumers. They are important to the diets of many low-income individuals and families. As this article from Lifehacker points out, eggs provide 20 grams of protein for just 48 cents during the 2022-2023 price hikes, compared to eggs that cost $2.00 per carton. But the price of those eggs increases by 280% and the price per gram goes above that of milk, tuna and even chicken. A traditionally cheap and versatile protein source turns out to be one of the most expensive.

Corporate greed and the desire to make quick money always plays a role in inflation. However, when it comes to “greed inflation” the price increases over the past few years are unparalleled. In 2021, 60% of inflation cannot be attributed to increases in the cost of raw materials or increases in wages for labor, but to increases in corporate profits.

But somehow, The New York Times is still discussing inflation as if it is a symptom of the need to “cool the economy” by raising interest rates. Naturally, the words “profit” or “greed” do not appear in this story. The Associated Press reports that Americans “feel depressed” about the economy, which economists attribute to “the lingering financial and psychological effects of the worst run of inflation in four decades.” That article doesn’t even mention corporate profits or greed, but it does tell the story of a single mother who had to cut back on food for her children.

Government agencies are showing that the biggest source of inflation is corporations making record profits. The country’s largest media outlets are not reporting this story with the magnitude it deserves. However, the AP article says this is a problem for President Joe Biden.

Inflation caused by corporate greed cannot be addressed by raising interest rates which hurts consumers. The underlying problem cannot be resolved until the public becomes fully aware of the real cause of rising prices.

The corporate media is failing them on this issue as well, as it is on many other issues.

Source: www.dailykos.com