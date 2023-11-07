Corporate earnings are up, but can you take it to the bank?

The stock market has risen sharply since the beginning of last week – after the Dow and S&P 500 had a total panic in the middle of the summer and fell for much of the past three months. One possible reason for the recent rebound is healthy corporate earnings.

We are now about 80% of the way through reporting third quarter earnings for the companies included in the S&P 500. And despite some headwinds – high interest rates, declining but significant inflation, rising consumer sentiment, wars in Europe and the Middle East – corporate earnings are doing fine.

Earnings season began four weeks ago, and Quincy Crosby at LPL Financial predicted a turnaround after a few years of mediocrity. “The worst of the earnings recession is about to end,” he said.

On Tuesday she was even more excited. “The overall earnings surprise this earnings season has actually been 7.5%,” he said.

This is above what analysts were estimating.

“As far as our report card is concerned, sales and earnings will grow for the first time in almost two years in the third quarter,” said Sameer Samana of Wells Fargo Investment Institute. “In some ways, we’re probably coming out of what’s called an earnings recession.”

“A little, maybe, possibly” because while third-quarter earnings have been quite strong, a lot of companies are warning of lower earnings to come.

One concern is that retailers and major brands that are at higher end prices may face tougher times as consumers grapple with declining savings and higher interest rates.

So Eric Friedman at US Bank has been listening closely to the company’s earnings calls.

He said, “Chief financial officers are making decisions: ‘Do we want to have more product for sale, or do we think the consumer really won’t spend that much?’”

Jay Hatfield of Infrastructure Capital Advisors also predicted an optimistic earnings season. And while stocks are reacting to those good numbers, “risks have increased in the market,” he said. “Pressure from the Middle East and persistently high interest rates are likely to keep irrational exuberance under control.”

Not to mention that there could be a government shutdown next weekend.

Crosby at LPL Financial said this could divert attention away from corporate earnings. However, “There is an old saying in the market: It doesn’t matter until it matters,” she said. “Sometimes we have to wait until the last minute for dynamics to emerge in Washington.”

That said, give it a week, then maybe the worries will start.

Source: www.marketplace.org