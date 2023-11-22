Corporate America holds a party celebrating tax cuts for the ultrarich

After avoiding a second shutdown in less than two months, lawmakers have gone home to enjoy the Thanksgiving holiday without continued investment in the vital programs that empower millions of American families and keep our economy moving. Make capable.

Programs that provide nutritional support or housing assistance to women and children will face many funding hurdles early in the new year as extremists in Congress seek to advance and side with only the economic interests of the very wealthy. Interested in partying.

Just hours after avoiding a shutdown, tax policy mavens, lawmakers and staffers polished their shoes, ironed their tuxedos and attended the “Tax Prom,” an annual fundraiser to support the anti-tax Foundation. The organization is a classic DC deficit squawk: It blows up its Wall Street cop when big corporations want a tax cut, and squawks when it’s time to invest in the rest of us.

Complaints about the deficit are being made loudly and predictably – and we are trying to set back this economic progress by proposing significant cuts to the social programs that help power our economy and by constantly bringing the government to the brink of shutdown. Trying our best.

For example, the organization supported President George W. Bush and Donald Trump’s tax cut packages, both of which were disproportionately tilted toward the very wealthy and large corporations, but reduced overall revenues to just 16.5% of GDP in fiscal year 2023 and led to Made. National deficit will increase.

On May 17 this year, Scott Hodge, the organization’s president emeritus, seized on the rising debt to warn the Senate Budget Committee that “the only permanent solution to stabilizing the debt” is not to increase revenues or ensure that That the richest among us pay their way. Fair share in taxes – This is “controlling spending”. In other words: cuts to Medicare, Social Security, and other vital programs that working Americans rely on.

Sounds familiar, doesn’t it?

And while it’s no surprise to see conservative economic giants and corporate sponsors from big oil, pharma and the tax preparation industry attending and funding the annual festival, the foundation’s ability to attract support from more progressive voices is more worrisome. .

In past years, the Foundation has honored Senate Finance Chairman Ron Wyden, former Senator Max Baucus, and Representative Richard Neal. In 2023, it presented its Distinguished Service Award to Senator Maggie Hassan—the first time the foundation has celebrated an elected Democrat since 2016—for “her efforts to pursue good tax policy.”

This may not be a coincidence, as the deficit problem is creating momentum for a new round of policies that benefit the ultrarich.

This comes as our economy continues a record-breaking recovery, driven by the administration’s hard-fought public investment. Real economic growth was 4.9 percent last quarter, unemployment is below 4 percent for the 20th consecutive month, and workers are uniting and demanding more, leading to strong wage increases and a wave of union organizing.

Meanwhile, the complaints about the deficit are becoming louder and more predictable—making every effort to reverse this economic progress by proposing significant cuts to the social programs that help power our economy and continually bringing the government to the brink of a shutdown. Is trying. They are also warning about the country’s rising debt levels and calling for a bipartisan fiscal commission to deal with the so-called crisis.

In order to invest in the wealthiest Americans and big corporations, the deficit folks want to reverse the progress we have made by investing in workers, families, and the economy. It’s clear that the deficit talkers are stuck in the past, advocating economic policies that are as unpopular and out of date as a light blue ruffle suit. Elected officials committed to building a modern economy that works for all of us must leave the tax prom in the past.

Source: www.commondreams.org