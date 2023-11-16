Corp opens up investment opportunities for Southeast entrepreneurs

KEDU Corporation (KEDU Corp), a private equity and project finance powerhouse with operations spanning the United States and Nigeria, has unveiled its range of services and opportunities for Southeast entrepreneurs.

It has also expanded international prospects for a variety of investors and business owners.

The company’s key focus areas include investments and management of portfolio assets across various industries including automotive, construction, energy, agricultural exports and financial services.

The firm wooed Southeast entrepreneurs and investors at the World Igbo Congress (WIC) Convention 2023 held at the Marriott Perimeter Centre, Atlanta, Georgia, in the presence of the Obi of Onitsha, His Excellency Igwe Alfred Nnaemeka Achebe and other luminaries.

Chief Executive Officer of KEDU Corp, Godswill Nwankwo expressed the firm’s firm commitment to generating sustainable value for stakeholders and the communities within which they operate, based on strategic financial acumen and sustainable business practices.

Dr. Emmanuel Asoni, Chief Operating Officer of KEDU Corp, said the company is a leading global private equity and project finance firm that promotes economic growth and social development in the communities it serves.

He underlined the company’s mission to empower businesses to thrive through innovative financial solutions and strategic advice while maintaining an unwavering dedication to ethical and responsible investments.

At the WIC conference, Dr. Festus Okere, a distinguished expert in human resource management, took over as the new President of WIC. With them, a cadre of capable leaders emerged to strengthen the mission of the organization.

Okyere reaffirmed his steadfast commitment to the global Igbo community, both in the diaspora and domestic, and vowed to lead them to greater prosperity.

Other discussions at the WIC 2023 conference included a call for the resolute exploration of positive socio-economic prospects for the Ndigbo both in the diaspora and in their homeland.

