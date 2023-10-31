Coronation Street to air big storyline for Carla Barlow’s nephew Bobby in 2024

Coronation Street spoilers follow.

Coronation Street has revealed that new character Bobby will be involved in one of the show’s biggest storylines next year.

Show bosses recently announced the casting of Britain’s Got Talent star Jack Carroll in the role of Bobby, who is the nephew of fan favorite Carla Barlow.

Bobby arrives in Weatherfield just after Christmas looking for a place to stay after a falling out with his mother.

Carla is surprised as Bobby reveals that he is her brother Rob Donovan’s long lost son. Rob is serving a life sentence in prison for the murder of Tina McIntyre and was unaware that he had a son until recently.

talking to digital spy and other media In a recent press call, Coronation Street producer Iain MacLeod commented: “It was born out of a desire not to let Carla walk on water for too long [after Peter’s exit],

“It’s exactly at that point where a world-ending decision is made on Boxing Day and Carla says: ‘When I’ve decided that this is what happiness is going to be like for me, what will the rest of my life look like?’

“Suddenly we drop this giant human grenade into the middle of it, as Jack Carroll’s character Bobby comes in. He’s connected to Carla because he’s Rob Donovan’s son who Carla didn’t know about. Here he , which is suddenly causing all kinds of trouble for Carla with immediate effect.

“Originally what we wanted from the character of Bobby and Jack was he was a little troublemaker with a heart of gold.

“Before I accepted the casting I talked to Jack about the role. He was making a mental checklist of everything I was saying and going: ‘Yes, tick, that’s me, and that’ I too am.’ Really great chemistry between the actor and the character.

“He’s going to be a huge bundle of energy and a lot of entertainment for us. He’s going to turn Carla’s life upside down in very interesting ways.

“As a bit of a more long-range tease, he’s going to end up surprisingly at the center of probably our biggest story next year. I can’t say too much about it right now, but he’s got a great classical Coronation Street role.” Nibhani starts off as the innocent man in this beloved satirical classic.

“Then he suddenly finds himself in the middle of this big story next year, so I’m really excited about the casting, the part and his role for the next 12 months and beyond.”

Bethany Platt, who is returning to Weatherfield just after Christmas, is also reported to be involved in the same major story.

This is separate from Bethenny’s upcoming love triangle with Daniel Osbourne and Daisy Midge.

McLeod said: “Bethenny is coming back into the Daniel story with this obvious romantic purpose, but then she’s going to find herself in the middle of this huge story that’s going to play out for most of the next year. It’s a really exciting thing. “

Coronation Street Airs Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV1 and streams on ITVX.

