KOK Wings & Things CEO Corey McCoy joins Discover Lafayette to discuss his unexpected journey to success as a restaurant entrepreneur. Growing up in a military family, he lived across the country before moving to Lafayette to attend UL and be closer to his father. Corey served in the National Guard for six years while in school, with a Secret clearance when he worked as an Intelligence Imagery Analyst.

KOK Wings & Things was founded in 2016 when Corey, Avery Bell, Tra’Jan Vinson, and Jared Johnson joined Kappa Alpha Psi, Inc. at UL – Lafayette. They were fraternity brothers and lived together while going to college.

The foursome would cook chicken wings and sauce for friends, starting with a traditional wing recipe that Corey’s father provided to them. He enjoyed hosting social events at his home to raise funds for his fraternity. To defray the cost of food and supplies, he began charging for his feathers. The talk about delicious wings and the “Kitchen on Clinton” started from the kitchen of his home on Clinton Street.

And things went smoothly until one day the local police knocked on their door and informed them that it was not legal to operate a commercial kitchen out of their home. They realized it was time to ‘transform’ their operations.

KOK started with an initial investment of $250 put in by the partners. As Corey says, “It was everything we had!” In the beginning, young guys would keep fryers in the back of a U-Haul when they went looking for customers. Over time, they were ready for a food truck. Avery’s father offered to help build a food truck on a flatbed trailer he found on Craig’s List. KOK will park around Lafayette for a few months as they have built up a loyal clientele for their wings and sauce.

As KOK became more professional, their goals for growth also suffered. Once they saw that they had a viable business model, they worked to scale up operations. From the beginning, the four young men divided the tasks of running the business. Corey became CEO (even while he was cooking in the backyard) and was in charge of organizing the overall operations of KOK. Avery was in charge of ordering food and supplies, Jared was the chief financial officer, and Tra’Jan was in charge of marketing. This gave them an organized way to focus on development. Corey credits KOK’s Heidi Melancon of the Small Business Development Center for helping him get his first loan, get free consulting, and move his business forward. He also credits LEDA and UL Business School for their help, for which he will always be grateful.

KOK did not charge sales tax for the first two years. This changed when CPA Adam Curry of Darnall, Sykes & Frederick ordered food and realized that no sales tax had been collected. He helped the partners organize their tax and financial records and align their business model to a sustainable business model.

The Lafayette location is in the former Gallagher’s Restaurant, the property of which is still owned by Nidal Baldacci. He traded a few months of free rent in exchange for the KOK partners working to renovate the building as they made their profits. They rented a fork lift from Lowes, enlisted the help of family and friends, and they set out in search of a successful brick and mortar business.

After graduating from UL in 2016, Corey taught 8th grade history at Acadian Middle as he founded his business. He worked until KOK became profitable to ensure he could receive a salary. For the first two years, no one took a paycheck from the business.

With a solid track record of growth, KOK Wings now has locations in Lafayette, New Iberia and Baton Rouge. Corey and his partners have grown their company from the ground up into a multimillion-dollar company with over 50 employees.

Coke Wings & Things sells more than Wings & Sauce. The fried fish and small fish sliders with fried shrimp are popular items on the menu, and definitely worth a try. There are 16 different sauces you can top your meal with. “There are a thousand ways to eat KOK,” says Corey. KOK is looking to expand its menu while also offering healthier options.

COVID presented challenges for KOK, especially with the skyrocketing price of chicken in 2020. The partners also helped move ahead during COVID by opening a drive-thru, which was much easier to accommodate than many traditional restaurants because of their experience running food trucks. The restaurant on University Avenue in Lafayette now seats about 300 people, with an expansion in the back of KOK during the COVID shutdown.

KOK Wings & Things was awarded Young Entrepreneurial Business of the Year by the US Small Business Administration’s Louisiana District in May 2022.

KOK partners are committed to giving back to the neediest members of our community, and whenever possible, they have helped organizations like Second Harvest by supporting efforts to get fresh food to people in Lafayette’s extensive food desert in North Lafayette. Is of. This year, she founded KOK Cares, a non-profit foundation run by Rena Morrison, to contribute in a more organized and sustainable way.

In March of this year, Corey was honored as a top 20 Acadiana Leadership recipient under 40. He believes Lafayette must support our local young talented people, such as our artists, teachers and business entrepreneurs, so we can keep our youth here.

“We lose a lot of people in big cities. We say we are fighting for our youth to stay here, but I get confused by those statements. Who are we promoting? You won’t attract youth by just doing new corporate business or real estate deals and hoping that people will stick around. You’re just doing what big cities do on a larger scale…people are already moving there. The only way to compete is to do things that big cities can’t do anymore, and that’s connect with the individual inside the community. Lafayette is the perfect size city. I’ve been all over the country and I love Lafayette. It’s the perfect size city. It’s not too small and it’s not too big. Individuals are still very, very important and can still have a big impact and define what this city is. If we spend all our time worrying about drainage and real estate deals, we’ll be fighting for things that don’t really matter in the next 20 years. “People think they have to go somewhere else to be special, and that’s a problem.”

