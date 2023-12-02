Corey Clipston says Binance legal saga not over, good chance Binance.US could be shut down

Get all the essential market news and expert opinions in one place with our daily newsletter. Get a comprehensive recap of the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. Sign up here!

(Kitco News) The legal saga and fallout for Binance and its founder Changpeng Zhao “CZ” is unlikely to be over yet, according to Swan Bitcoin CEO Corey Klipstein.

On November 21, Binance and CZ reached a plea agreement with the US Department of Justice, in which CZ stepped down and Binance agreed to pay more than $4.3 billion for breaking US anti-money laundering and sanctions laws.

Zhao also agreed to pay $50 million, and his felony charge carries a maximum sentence of ten years in prison. However, with the guilty plea, the former Binance CEO is expected to spend a maximum of 18 months in prison.

“It has been interesting to watch this mystery unfold,” Klipstein told Kitco News lead anchor and editor-in-chief Michelle Makori, noting the increased scrutiny on Binance following the collapse of FTX in 2022.

Discussing the specific allegations against Binance, Klipstein explained that they come from the Justice Department and primarily revolve around compliance with anti-money laundering controls and sanctioning laws, not misappropriation of funds.

“I don’t think the SEC is done here. It has been proven by the people investigating this that there was a mixing of funds and that assets were created that were supposed to be backed one-to-one, that had backing for different There was no period of time,” he said.

Klipstein’s advice has remained the same – “I always say move your funds off of exchanges,” he said, highlighting the inherent risks of centralized platforms in the crypto space.

Klipsten told investigators about some red flags he found with Binance.US and warned that the exchange could be shut down.

“There is a good chance that the US exchange will close or completely change ownership in terms of management,” he said. “You will see Binance as an enterprise that will shrink dramatically in the coming years.”

What does this mean for Bitcoin

Klipstein has dubbed CZ Bitcoin’s “enemy number one” for the past six years because he has been pumping up all altcoins.

He said, “He has been the most powerful actor against Bitcoin because of all these altcoins, which he markets and launches with his Binance Accelerator, which includes token listings and competitions to motivate people to buy these things.” Are.” ,[CZ] Markets anything other than Bitcoin. This is why many people become so confused about Bitcoin. “And that makes it very difficult for Bitcoin to deal with the noise.”

As for what the Binance news means for Bitcoin going forward,

Klipstein also touched on the possibility of a spot Bitcoin ETF in the US in early January, predicting a significant influx of investment into the Bitcoin market.

“There is going to be a huge amount of money coming into these spot Bitcoin ETFs,” he said. “We are likely to see a pretty ridiculous first half of 2024 for Bitcoin,” he said, pointing to the influence of major institutional players like BlackRock and Fidelity on the Bitcoin ETF space.

To learn more about what a spot Bitcoin ETF could mean for Swan and the products Swan offers,

Klipsten's long-term Bitcoin price forecast is $1 million per coin in 2030, which is only six years away.

Klipstein also shares when he thinks Bitcoin could reach a new all-time high

