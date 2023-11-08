Corey Bishop’s Refresh Clothing2 changes the face of the Birmingham community

Corey Bishop, owner of Refresh Clothing2 in Birmingham’s Five Points West community. (be provided)

Corey Bishop is not your average entrepreneur. This is immediately apparent upon entering their vibrant and charming Five Points West flagship Refresh Clothing2 location at 2247 Bessemer Road, Birmingham 35208.

It’s where you can find him sitting outside the store talking to passersby or greeting customers by name as they enter. Bishop has woven the hard-learned lessons of her past into a pattern that has created a new vision for her future, as well as fashion as a common thread for others to do the same. Refresh Clothing2 takes a unique approach to fashion that focuses on making clothing available as ready-made and interchangeable collections and offering styles that appeal to customers as young as six and as old as 75, in trendsetting seasonal offerings. Is transformed.

Bishop started Refresh Clothing2 in 2011 to sell clothes out of the trunk of his car. This humble beginning evolved into a mobile clothing tour, carrying her wares from neighborhood to neighborhood as a “personal stylist.”

After overcoming obstacles, he eventually moved into his Five Points West-Annsley location in 2014, a few years after the departure of former Five Points West family-owned staple Music-N-More. Bishop is building on the strength of that foundation, his personal experience, and the knowledge of mentors like Eric Walker that inspired him to pursue the path of ownership.

“Having a mentor is important. I had to change my mindset to see myself as an entrepreneur and economic developer. Now, I’m ready to train the next generation of entrepreneurs,” Bishop said.

Part of Next Generation’s training comes from Corey’s own continued training. She has invested in herself by participating in several accelerators and opportunities through REV Birmingham and the Central Alabama Redevelopment Coalition.

Most recently, he has been a participant in TeamUP, a business advisory services programme, organized by the Birmingham Business Alliance. Through TeamUP, BBA equips local organizations with the skills and expertise to build dynamic, effective and exceptional teams.

“The day you stop learning is the day you die. You always have to keep growing and learning. That’s why I wanted to gain knowledge through the efforts of TeamUP and partners like Birmingham Business Alliance and Prosper,” Bishop said.

Bishop grew up in Birmingham and is ready to see Birmingham grow. He wants the Five Points West community to become a destination, not just a drive-thru. He says he is optimistic about the future and feels things are changing for the better.

“It’s up in the air. Things are changing. The energy is changing. We’re getting a fitness center. We’re getting a food truck park. We have businesses and people coming back and businesses and people staying. Finally feeling stable here. we deserve it. I’m optimistic about the future,” Bishop said, as he waved to a shopper strolling along the sidewalk of the bustling shopping center.

For more information, visit Refresh Clothing2

Source: www.birminghamtimes.com