Corewell Health, Priority Health patients affected by data breach

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Information on more than one million patients for Corwell Health and Priority Health in southeast Michigan may be affected after a data breach at the company used by both.

WellTalk, Inc., which is used by CoreWell and Priority Health as a portal to communicate with patients as well as promote healthy lifestyles, said on May 30 that an “unauthorized actor accessed the software. Exploited the vulnerabilities” and was able to extract data. In reviewing the data, Weltok learned that approximately 1 million Corval Health patients in the southeast part of Michigan were affected, as well as 2,500 Priority Health members. According to hospital system,

Priority Health members’ names, addresses and health insurance identification may be affected. The names, dates of birth, email addresses, phone numbers, diagnoses, health insurance information and Social Security numbers of Corwell Health patients in Southeast Michigan may be affected.

one in Information, Veltok said he had no evidence that any information was misused. Welltok has sent letters to affected patients to inform them. It is offering free credit monitoring to those patients.

According to Welltok, the system and security concerns have been resolved.

For questions or more information about the potential impact, call Welltok’s dedicated support line at 800.628.2141.

Veltok is used by many hospitals and insurance systems across the country. According to Veltok the following organizations were affected:

Asuris Northwest Health

Bridgespan Health

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota and Blue Plus

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina

Coravel Health

Faith Regional Health Services

Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey

Hospital and Medical Foundation of Paris, Inc. DBA Horizon Health

Mass General Brigham Health Plan

priority health

Regence BlueCross BlueShield of Oregon

Regence BlueShield

Regence BlueCross BlueShield of Utah

Regence Blue Shield of Idaho

St. Bernard’s Healthcare

Sutter Health

Trane Technologies Company LLC and/or group health plans sponsored by Trane Technologies Company LLC or Trane US Inc.

Group health plans of Stanford Health Care, Stanford Health Care, Lucile Packard Children’s Hospital Stanford, Stanford Health Care Tri-Valley, Stanford Medicine Partners and Packard Children’s Health Alliance

Guthrie Clinic

