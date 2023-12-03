CoreWeave, backed by Fidelity and Jane Street, has received a $7 billion valuation as a cloud provider, solidifying its position as one of AI's hottest startups.

Corewave, a cloud computing provider that is one of the hottest startups in the artificial intelligence race, said it has closed the sale of a minority stake to investors led by Fidelity Management & Research Co.

Investment Management Corporation of Ontario, Jane Street, JPMorgan Asset Management, Nate Friedman, Daniel Gross, Goanna Capital and Zoom Ventures also participated in the deal, Corwave said, confirming an earlier report by Bloomberg News. The transaction values ​​the company at $7 billion, the people with knowledge of the matter said, asking not to be identified discussing confidential information.

“Our explosive growth trajectory has been recognized by top-tier institutional investors, and this transaction highlights our market-leading performance, significant technology advantages and strong customer adoption differential in the market,” said Michael Intrator, co-founder and CEO CoreWeave said in an emailed statement.

The AI ​​industry is at a turning point, he said, adding that the company is playing a central role by providing “state-of-the-art” AI infrastructure to customers.

The Roseland, New Jersey-based company said earlier this year it had secured a $2.3 billion debt financing facility led by Magnetar Capital and Blackstone, with participation from Coatue, DigitalBridge Credit and affiliates of BlackRock, PIMCO and Carlyle .

CoreWeave, which is developed by Nvidia Corp. was an early adopter of Nvidia’s graphics chips for data centers, overtaken by a wave of demand for powerful processors to run artificial intelligence applications. It is building data centers based on Nvidia’s chips to offer AI-related computing.

Morgan Stanley advised CoreWave on its minority stake sale.

Source: fortune.com