CorePower Yoga and Venus Williams Launch Performance Activewear

Courtesy of CorePower

CorePower Yoga, the country’s largest yoga studio brand, has launched its first collaboration with Eleven by Venus Williams, a line of yoga-ready activewear designed to combine performance, comfort and fashion to inspire its wearer. Custom collection. The exclusive collection blends seasonal colours, feminine silhouettes and high-performance fabrics for a capsule that allows wearers to flow in style. Made from ultra-soft, second-skin luxury compressive fabric, each item in the collection was designed for ultimate performance with unrestricted comfort.

Eleven by Venus Williams was founded by tennis champion and entrepreneur Venus Williams to provide fashion-forward tennis and everyday looks on and off the court, inspired by Venus’ love of fashion and passion for living an active lifestyle. Was. Taking notes from her tennis career, she wanted to create clothing that, in her own way, would inspire women to feel confident, powerful, and capable. With personality, attitude and style at the heart of the brand, this collection brings Eleven’s ethos to the yoga mat for the first time to empower students at every level to embrace their best self.

Courtesy of CorePower

“Eleven and CorePower Yoga are both women-led organizations with a similar mission of building a community that helps empower women, so I definitely felt we were united in our shared values. I’m excited for Eleven to reach new audiences through yoga by introducing this line. “Helping women live their best lives and supporting them on their fitness journey is central to our mission at Eleven, so I’m thrilled to see how this collaboration can help make that happen,” shared Venus Williams. “Yoga is all about movement and requires clothing that is both comfortable and flexible, like tennis. We’ve introduced a new luxury compression fabric we call “second-skin” because of the way it feels on you – it’s so soft and adaptable. We also wanted to make sure this collection was for yoga students of all levels, so whether you’re new to the practice or an experienced student, this collection was designed for you. Plus, the rich fall and winter colorways epitomize Eleven’s signature style.

Collection. Courtesy of CorePower

Since yoga is all about movement, it requires comfortable and flexible attire, just like tennis. Eleven has introduced a new luxe compression fabric they call “second-skin,” due to the way it feels soft and adaptable. Williams wanted to make sure this collection was for yoga students of all levels, whether you’re new to the practice or a seasoned student.

Founded in Denver, Colorado in 2002, CorePower Yoga was created to make the transformative benefits of yoga accessible through a fitness-focused approach. CorePower Yoga offers an intense physical workout that is rooted in the consciousness of yoga, blending these characteristics for a completely holistic and modern approach that is accessible to everyone. “Venus’s brand embodies her commitment to empowerment, sustainability and discovering one’s best self, which really aligns with our brand principles at CorePower Yoga. Their mantra is “Eleven is better than 10. It doesn’t have to be the best, it’s better – be ELEVEN.” We love it because at the core of our community’s yoga practice is the inspiration to become the best version of ourselves,” said Nikki Leondakis, CEO of CorePower Yoga. “As a brand, we are very committed to supporting women and BIPOC-led companies and using our platform to amplify their stories and products. Eleven had a unique compelling leadership story and strong credibility in the fitness and competitive sports sector, which we knew was both relevant and inspiring to our students and members. Who could be a better brand ambassador and inspiration than tennis legend Venus Williams? Venus has such powerful beauty – She is someone others want to listen to and follow. His values ​​as an athlete and an entrepreneur resonate with our students and our coaches, who take pride in their personal growth and progress.

Fall and winter color ways have been extremely popular among yogis and athletes. Another special capsule is in the works for next spring and both brands are currently working on some other 2024 initiatives that align with both missions of bringing yoga and movement to more people around the world.

follow me Twitter Or LinkedIn. Check out some of my other work here.

Source: www.forbes.com