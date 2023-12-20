Cordell Broadus puts his dad Snoop Dogg on NFT – Blavity – Business News – Business News

Snoop Dogg has thanked his son for introducing him to new ways to make money. According to The Root, according to the Cali native, his son taught him how to make more money from his music catalog. On the Business United podcast, he revealed that his 26-year-old son Cordell Broadus introduced him to NFTs.

“My son, he’s the one who taught me and made me who I am,” Snoop told Business United. “In the beginning, it was a bunch of motherfuckers just using my name, my face and all kinds of bullshit… and they called me up, they said, ‘Pop, this is what you can’t do . You can’t be crazy because if they use your face and your likeness, they love you. They just don’t know how to contact you. So you just have to reach out to them.” Do you want to say thank you or feel good, or do you want to cooperate?

After reaching one billion streams on Spotify, Snoop realized he had to change the game. According to AfroTech, it was Broadus who helped in the process of earning $45,000 from the stream.

He told a guest, “The first thing I did was remove all the music from the platforms that were traditionally known to people because those platforms don’t pay.” Drink Champs. “And those platforms get millions and millions of streams, and no one gets paid except the record labels. So, what I wanted to do was take away my music, [and] Create a platform, something like Amazon, Netflix, Hulu. It would be a Death Row app, and then music, in the metaverse.

The 2022 partnership between the Champ Medici Arts Fund and the Tezos Foundation allows the Web3 entrepreneur to support emerging artists on the Tezos blockchain through a $1 million fund.

“I am excited to announce this partnership with The Tezos Foundation, which will bring new artists to Tezos, one of the world’s most advanced and artist-friendly blockchains,” Broadus said in a news release. I have been a supporter of blockchain technology since the beginning and I believe it is here to stay.”

He said, “My mission has always been to support emerging artists and provide access to innovative forms of artistic expression, especially for minority groups.” “The Champ Medici Arts Fund was established as a result of this goal. We hope this effort will impact artists who want to use the technology for their work and look forward to building future collaborations within the Tezos ecosystem.

The first recipient of the fund is the Rush Philanthropic Arts Foundation, a nonprofit created by Danny Simmons, a visual artist, and Russell Simmons, chairman of the board of directors of the Rush Philanthropic Arts Foundation, and Joseph “Rev.” Run” Simmons. According to the company’s website, it aims to improve disparities in art and exhibition opportunities for people of color.

Simmons said, “Rush Arts has been in existence for nearly thirty years, and we are pleased to enter a new season to support our artists with NFT adoption, especially since minority urban audiences are often early adopters of new technologies. Are there. benefits from.”

Source: blavity.com

Source: biz.crast.net

Source: biz.crast.net