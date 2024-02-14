Nail art has taken TikTok and Instagram by storm recently! From coquette or kawaii nails to French manis and mob wife looks, there’s a style for everyone.

Why not spread the love to your fingertips this Valentine’s Day?

Celebrity manicurist Julie Kandelek, known for her work with stars like Jessica Chastain, Mariah Carey, and Emily Blunt, is sharing some exciting new trends.

According to Candelec, the beauty of nail art extends beyond romantic gestures. “You can do this for yourself, for Valentine’s Day, or for your partner,” she suggests.

In the past, Valentine’s nail designs were usually simple, she says: “A solid red nail or a cute little simple pink heart or a French manicure.” Now, thanks to social media, there are so many ideas.

Let’s take a look at Candelec’s top five nail trends for Valentine’s Day:

1) Coquette or kawaii nails

Candelec says he is passionate about it.

Full of beauty, this maximalist manicure uses pastel pink and lilac filled with eye-catching charms, hearts, flowers, bows, stickers, gems, beads and all kinds of appliqués.

Coquette nails were a trend more than a decade ago, she says, but “it’s been a while since we’ve been bringing it back with a fresh feel.” We’ll call it kawaii nails, which means ‘cute’ in Japanese, so I love that it’s coming back.”

2) French manicure/square nails

Candelec says square-shaped nails are back in style after a long absence.

But this time the trend is of square French style.

The nails are squared off at the top and given a French manicure – a natural colored nail with a white tip. She also noted that French nails are being associated with the “mob wife look” as a whole new trend.

3) mob wife

This trend takes inspiration from mafia wives, both real and fictional, from Carmela Soprano to Karen Hill in fashion, makeup and, of course, nails.

These nails are extra long, extra square, extra pointed, extra white with French tip.

No milky white micro tip seen here. It’s over the top and gaudy, with animal prints and 3D patterns popular, as well as bright embellishments or the classic red color.

Kandalek points out that the classic red manicure is also “having a major moment” that started last autumn and is continuing, and can be combined with the rush trend.

4) magnetic heart

They’re huge on Instagram and TIC Toc – Kandalek calls them “3D blown up hearts.”

This effect is achieved by a magnet placed on wet gel polish that contains magnetic particles.

“What you do is, you place it perpendicular to the nail. And then it reverses the magnetic particles and it gives it a really cool 3D look. Some people call it velvet nails. They call it cat-eye nails. They call it magnetic nails…”

“It’s really fun and also matches with the kawaii, coquette nails and jelly nails that I have right now,” she says.

5) Jelly Nails

It is often described as lip gloss for nails. They’re actually a clear type of polish. It can be any color. It’s basically color mixed with clear, or it’s already made so that it’s very, very transparent. So it’s kind of It’s like a wash of color.

It’s a huge trend in Korea right now,” says Kandalek. And the trend is to “put a kind of sheer base on the cuticle, so there’s not that harsh line of color.”

If none of the above trends appeal, perhaps you could make a little dedication to someone special by adding their name or initials to the design.

“Or if you’re single, you can reveal to someone by, you know, putting a little pink heart or something to attract that person to you,” says Candelek.

