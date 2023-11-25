Copy-pasting from ChatGPT: avoiding background

ChatGPT, an artificial intelligence (AI) marvel developed by OpenAI, has gained immense popularity since its public release. From providing thoughtful answers to a variety of questions to aiding in the creation of compelling content, its applications are abundant. However, one challenge users often face when trying to copy-paste text from ChatGPT is the addition of unwanted elements, such as dark backgrounds or empty boxes. Users often raise a question: how to copy and paste ChatGPT responses without background?

Fear not, this comprehensive guide will walk you through several methods you can take to avoid these unnecessary backgrounds.

Copy-paste barrier on ChatGPT responses

When copying text from ChatGPT, users often encounter the problem of retaining the unwanted background color of the text, usually gray, which is part of ChatGPT’s default user interface style. This becomes problematic when pasting text into other documents or applications, as the background color may clash with the format of the new document, disrupting its visual consistency.

Removing this background requires additional steps, which can be time-consuming and inconvenient, especially if the pasting destination does not easily support formatting adjustments. This issue highlights the need for effective methods to copy text cleanly without adopting unwanted background styles.

Copy and paste without background in ChatGPT: common methods

If you are looking for the most common ways to copy and paste ChatGPT responses without background, check out the methods mentioned below:

Method 1: Using “Paste as plain text” on web browser

Users can easily take advantage of the “Paste as plain text” option to add responses copied from ChatGPT to a document or webpage, whether you are using Google Chrome or another web browser.

Thus, the background that was visible when copying from ChatGPT will not be included in the pasted section.

Method 2: Adopt keyboard shortcuts across devices

You can also access the “Paste as plain text” option using a keyboard shortcut. Once you have copied the desired text from ChatGPT, click on the destination app or webpage where you want to paste the content. Navigate to the desired location, click on it, and use one of the following keyboard shortcuts:

Windows PC or Chromebook: CTRL + SHIFT + V

CTRL + SHIFT + V Mac and MacBook: Command + Option + Shift + V

The text you copied is pasted into the destination without any formatting applied.

Method 3: Taking advantage of “Paste Special” in Microsoft Office apps

In Microsoft Office apps like Word or Excel, you may have to use the “Paste Special” menu to paste text without formatting. To access it simply right-click and select the appropriate options to paste without formatting.

Method 4: Using “Paste without Formatting” in Google Docs

In Google Docs, using the “Paste without formatting” option will prevent unwanted elements from being added.

Go to the desired location in your Google Docs document, right-click, and select “Paste without formatting.” Alternatively, you can take advantage of this feature from the “Edit” menu on the toolbar.

Exploring advanced copy-paste methods on ChatGPT responses

Apart from the usual methods of removing ChatGPT background, there are some advanced features for copying and pasting the response:

1. Copy-pasting one response at a time

Copying and pasting individual responses from ChatGPT is a straightforward way to avoid background problems. When you select and copy a single response or message from ChatGPT:

Selection: Click and drag to highlight just one response or message at a time. You can include multiple paragraphs as long as they are part of the same response.

Click and drag to highlight just one response or message at a time. You can include multiple paragraphs as long as they are part of the same response. To copy: Right-click the highlighted text and choose “Copy” or use the standard keyboard shortcut (Ctrl+C on Windows, Command+C on Mac).

Right-click the highlighted text and choose “Copy” or use the standard keyboard shortcut (Ctrl+C on Windows, Command+C on Mac). Paste: Paste the copied text into your destination document. Since you’re only copying one response at a time, the text retains less formatting, including the background.

This method is particularly effective because ChatGPT often applies background formatting when multiple responses are selected at once. By limiting your selection to one response, you reduce the risk of copying unwanted formatting.

2. Requesting a code block from ChatGPT

A unique approach is to ask ChatGPT to format the conversation as a code block within a Markdown file:

Demand: Type a request like, “Can you create a code block for this conversation/response in the MD file?” ChatGPT will process your request and display the conversation in a Markdown-formatted code block.

Type a request like, “Can you create a code block for this conversation/response in the MD file?” ChatGPT will process your request and display the conversation in a Markdown-formatted code block. To copy: Click the “Copy Code” option, which is usually located at the top right of the Markdown block. This action copies the entire conversation in plain text format.

Click the “Copy Code” option, which is usually located at the top right of the Markdown block. This action copies the entire conversation in plain text format. Paste: Paste the copied text where you want. The pasted content will be free of any additional formatting or background.

This method is useful for preserving the structure of the conversation while eliminating unwanted style.

3. Using the Text Sanitizer Tool

Online text sanitizer tools provide detailed control over text formatting:

Choosing a device: Choose an online text sanitizer or cleaner tool. These tools are designed to remove specific formatting elements from text.

Choose an online text sanitizer or cleaner tool. These tools are designed to remove specific formatting elements from text. Copying and pasting: Copy the text from ChatGPT and paste it into the sanitizer tool.

Copy the text from ChatGPT and paste it into the sanitizer tool. Customization: Specify which formatting elements (such as background color, font style, etc.) you want to remove. The tool will process the text accordingly.

Specify which formatting elements (such as background color, font style, etc.) you want to remove. The tool will process the text accordingly. final copy: Copy the processed text from the tool and paste it into your document, now free of unwanted formatting.

This approach is beneficial for those who need to retain some formatting aspects while removing others.

4. Using “Remove Formatting” in Gmail

Gmail’s “Remove Formatting” feature is a quick solution to avoid the background in a ChatGPT-generated copy:

Paste text: First, paste the copied ChatGPT text into a new email composition window in Gmail with a gray background.

First, paste the copied ChatGPT text into a new email composition window in Gmail with a gray background. Highlighting text: Highlight text whose background is unwanted.

Highlight text whose background is unwanted. Removing formatting : Click the “Remove Formatting” button (represented by a “Tx” icon) in Gmail’s formatting toolbar. This action removes all formatting from the highlighted text, including the gray background.

: Click the “Remove Formatting” button (represented by a “Tx” icon) in Gmail’s formatting toolbar. This action removes all formatting from the highlighted text, including the gray background. Reapplying Formatting: If necessary, manually reapply other formatting elements such as bold, italics, or hyperlinks to the now plain text.

Although this method removes all formatting, it is a quick solution for Gmail users and can be done entirely within the email composition window.

wrapping up

Although the task of copying and pasting from ChatGPT without background may seem daunting at first, with some simple tips and tricks you can easily overcome this challenge. Whether you’re using the “Paste without formatting” option, copying responses one at a time, or requesting Markdown code blocks from ChatGPT, each method presents its own advantages.

Experiment with these strategies to find what works best for you and you’ll be on your way to seamless content creation with ChatGPT.

